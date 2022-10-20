Meet the newbie Invercargill city councilor with the key finance task

Invercargill city ouncillors, from left, Tom Campbell, Grant Dermody and Alex Crackett after being sworn-in for the 2022-2025 council term at a ceremony at the Civic Theatre.

There’s a fair bit of excitement in Grant Dermody’s voice at the moment as he embarks on life as an Invercargill city councillor.

On Thursday night, alongside his fellow elected members, Dermody was officially sworn in as a councillor at a ceremony at the Civic Theatre.

Dermody isn’t simply a new councillor, he has been handed one of the more important jobs around the council table through to 2025. New mayor Nobby Clark has entrusted Dermody with the role of finance committee chairperson.

The former Southland rugby representative comes from a finance background, which included time in the banking sector where he was part of the SBS Bank executive team. He currently works in the farming sector as a client director helping with financial strategy.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill mayor wants council workshop meetings open to public

* 'I have to work until I drop': Sir Tim Shadbolt says he's leaving politics broke

* 'Wise' deputy mayor to complement Invercargill's new mayor Nobby Clark



Robyn Edie/Stuff Nobby Clark is presented with the mayoral chains by Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley as Clark was sworn-in as the city’s mayor at a ceremony at the Civic Theatre.

The interest in governance has always been there, Dermody said. After all, his father Brian Dermody spent 33 years on the Mataura Licensing Trust board with 24 years of those as its president.

Dermody’s road to becoming an Invercargill city councillor actually stemmed from his time as a Rugby Southland board member.

During that time he talked with various councillors about Rugby Park, which the council owns, including Nobby Clark and Allan Arnold.

Clark and Arnold were key drivers behind the Let’s Go Invercargill ticket setup for this month’s election. They approached Dermody to see if he would be interested in standing for council.

After further investigating their views and offering up his, Dermody agreed to stand. He was elected as the 5th highest polling councillor.

Robyn Edie/Stuff New Invercargill city councillor Grant Dermody with his wife Tracey, and daughters Lucy, 15, left, and Abbey, 17 after Dermody was sworn-in as a councillor at a ceremony at the Civic Theatre.

While the newly sworn-in council was yet to have had its first official meeting, Dermody said they had already crammed plenty in since election day on October 8.

“The staff should be complimented for what they have put together for us as new councillors,” he said.

“It’s a very thorough and robust process. They’ve brought everything to the table and been very open and transparent around where things are at and where some of the challenges are. It’s given us a very good grounding.”

Dermody’s key focus will obviously centre on the finances of the Invercargill City Council. He said he had confidence in the council’s finance staff.

“Michael Day is a very experienced general manager of that area, so governance is just about picking up where they are at and adding your perspective or view.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill councillors, from left, Trish Boyle, Nigel Skelt, Nobby Clark, Peter Kett, Ria Bond, Alex Crackett, Tom Campbell, Grant Dermody, Barry Stewart, Darren Ludlow and Allan Arnold after being sworn-in at ceremony at the Civic Theatre.

Meanwhile, after being sworn-in as mayor, and then himself swearing the councillors and Bluff Community Board members in, Clark addressed the family, friends, council staff and media who gathered at the Civic Theatre on Thursday night.

He explained that it was his personal belief that the central government would look at some degree of amalgamation of the Invercargill, Gore and Southland District councils over the next three years.

“So the challenge for us as a group of councillors is we have probably got a three-year window to get a whole lot of good stuff done in the city, and that involves a new museum, a southern lights walking track around the city, and a beautification of the inner city, especially down Tay St and Dee St.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Nobby Clark with his partner Karen Carter and grand-children Liam Foster, 9, left, and Chelsea Foster, 7, after Clark was sworn-in as Invercargill’s new mayor.