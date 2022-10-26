Otago Regional Council elects Gretchen Robertson as new chairperson

Seven-term Otago Regional Councillor Gretchen Robertson has been elected chairperson of the 2022 council.

Dunedin-based Robertson has a history as an aquatic scientist, community facilitator, artist and commissioner.

She told councillors she was successful in deriving and driving solutions within communities.

Over the next three years, the council needed to be planning for the future, she said, as well as understand the current environment and be the custodians the community deserved.

She hoped to build a strong team within the council to cover the important work of the future.

Robertson won the position with seven votes against Moeraki councillor Kevin Malcolm, who garnered five votes.

Councillor Lloyd McCall, a former dairy farmer, banker and Clutha District councillor, was elected deputy chairperson.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Marian Hobbs was removed as chairperson of the Otago Regional Council in 2020 and later quit the council.

The council has faced a number of public challenges in the last triennium, including the removal of former cabinet minister Marian Hobbs as chairperson, and her resignation from the council.

The council also faced an investigation into the vexed issue of historic water rights, initiated by Minister for the Environment David Parker.

A long and bitter battle over the Manuherikia River in Central Otago is ongoing, pitting environmentalists and farmers against each other.

Criticism over reduced public transport services in Dunedin and Queenstown led the council to recently announce a surprise $5-an-hour pay rise for bus drivers.

In addition, the sudden resignation of chief executive Sarah Gardner​ in May came as a surprise to many.