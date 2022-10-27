Korowai and mayoral chains as Kawerau community comes together to swear in council

Hundreds of people gathered at Rautahi Marae for the swearing-in and inaugural meeting. Pictured is the Kawerau’s new council with some of the whānau and supporters who came.

In a Kawerau first, new councillors have been sworn in at a marae.

Kawerau District Council and the community were at Rautahi Marae on Tuesday for the council’s inaugural meeting of the triennium.

After a pōwhiri led by marae chairman Te Waraki Te Ruki, newly sworn-in Mayor Faylene Tunui addressed the hundreds of people in attendance, including mayors from Whakatāne and South Waikato, friends and whānau of the newly elected council and other members of the community.

Once the korowai of office was placed upon her shoulders and mayoral chains were passed on to her by former mayor Malcolm Campbell, she thanked the Rautahi Marae committee for allowing the ceremony to be held there.

Kawerau District Council Former mayor Malcolm Campbell “left some pretty high expectations, but that’s okay”, newly sworn-in Mayor Faylene Tunui told those gathered.

“It’s amazing to have you all here today. [People] only know what these spaces look like if we show them. This is why we need to open these proceedings up to the community.”

She acknowledged the mentorship of outgoing mayor Campbell, “our fresh, new regional councillor for the Bay of Plenty”.

“As we start our mahi in Kawerau, it is right that we look back into the past to understand how we arrived here to better guide us into the future.

"[Campbell] gets up at the crack of dawn and is always thinking and dreaming about how he can make Kawerau better. I have seen this man fight for Kawerau in conversations where communities far larger than our 7000 are trying to ignore us.

“He was the one person who I saw standing to remind people we were not insignificant; we did matter, and you would not ignore Kawerau. He’s left some pretty high expectations, but that’s okay.”

Councillor for the past 15 years, Carolyn Ion, also acknowledged Campbell and his new role on the regional council.

“You’ve set this town up and you’ve worked really hard. You’ve supported not just Kawerau but the Eastern Bay and beyond.”

Campbell congratulated the two new councillors as well as those who had been returned.

“It just shows that you have the mandate – the community are backing you 100%. We are in for a lot of work with the Local Government Reform Bill coming in and three waters reform.”

He acknowledged that the past 21 years as mayor had been taxing.

“It’s had its effects on my family, especially now that there’s social media. People can be quite cruel. It doesn’t worry me at all, I’ve got a pretty thick skin, but I do have a wife and children, and grandchildren growing up in this community.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff New councillors acknowledged long-term former mayor Malcolm Campbell’s work in standing up for Kawerau.

He said that though placing the chains of office on Tunui had taken the weight off his shoulders he would always be there to support her.

Councillor Aaron Rangihika, who Tunui later named as deputy mayor, said he was thrilled to be sitting beside her and congratulated others who were successful in the election along with those who were not.

“Well done, there’s a lot of mahi in front of us, but for those who weren’t successful, it takes a lot of guts to put your name out there and get criticised.”

He also had advice for new councillors when they had people “come at them” with concerns.

“You’ve got to show respect and listen to them. Don’t just walk away.”

Councillor Justin Ross recalled being sworn in as a youth councillor years ago and said he felt he had now come full circle reading the declaration “in front of all of you, the Kawerau community”.

After the ceremony, the council continued the meeting at the council chambers where Rangihika was appointed deputy mayor, and various appointments were made to committees and organisations.

Ion was returned to her previous position as chairwoman of the regulatory and services committee, which includes Tunui and all councillors, with councillor Berice Julian as her deputy.

A new audit and risk committee was also formed, consisting of Tunui, Ion, Julian, Rangihika and an external appointee.

The meeting schedule was set for the upcoming year with the first public meeting to be a regulatory and services committee meeting on November 15.