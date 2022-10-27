No grudge as departing councillor delivers karakia for new Ōpotiki council

Former Ōpōtiki councillor Louis Rapihana said it’s not the new council’s fault he didn’t get back in, and it was a privilege to open the first meeting.

The blessing for the new Ōpōtiki District Council came from a man who lost his seat and missed out on the mayoralty, and he says it was a privilege.

Former Coast ward councillor Louis Rapihana, a minister of the Ringatū Church, said a lot of people had thought it was strange to accept the invitation from Mayor David Moore and councillors Maxie Kemara and Steve Nelson to open the meeting with a karakia and blessing.

"I do not hold a grudge against the council or those elected. It is not their fault that I did not get back in,” he said.

Unsuccessful candidates Maude Maxwell, Curley Hape and Courtney Anderson were also there to welcome in the new council.

Opotiki District Council New mayor David Moore got his chains from a council staff member of 44 years, Sue Watson.

Rapihana said he placed a blessing on Mayor David Moore, “to ensure that he has all of the strength to do what he needs to do for our hapori and ensure that it is done in the right way for all of our community”.

He also welcomed guests including Whakatāne Mayor Victor Luca and deputy mayor Lesley Immink, Kawerau Mayor Faylene Tunui and regional councillor Malcolm Campbell, as well as the many family members of elected members who had turned out for the occasion.

Moore thanked Rapihana for beginning the meeting.

“No one can do it quite like you,” he said.

Interim chief executive Miles McConway made the official declaration of election results before the council was sworn in. He also mentioned the non-binding poll about whether to have Māori wards, which had 1541 for and 1527 against.

“The yes vote came through; however, it was non-binding. It will be used to inform a representation review of council in 2024, prior to the 2025 local body election,” he said.

OPOTIKI DISTRICT COUNCIL Ōpōtiki Mayor David Moore said his deputy, Shona Browne, was the obvious person to ask, as the only female councillor and because of her experience in the role.

He called on Ōpōtiki District Council’s longest serving staff member, Sue Watson, who has been working in the office for 44-and-a-half years, to place the chains of office across Moore’s shoulders.

Once sworn in, Moore called on councillors Shona Browne, Barry Howe, Dean Petersen, Steve Nelson, Tom Brooks and Maxie Kemara to make their declarations to serve the district. Kemara was also sworn on to the Coast Community Board. Coast Community Board councillors Michael (Spike) Collier, Allen Waenga and Linda Steel were also sworn in, though Coast Community Board councillor Tiaki (Jack) Parata was not able to be present.

Moore lost no time getting down to the first order of business of appointing Shona Browne as deputy mayor.

Moore told Local Democracy Reporting that as the only female councillor and having experience in the role, she had been the obvious person to ask. The council then elected Kemara as Coast Community Board chairperson.

Opotiki District Council One of Ōpōtiki’s challenges is that it is “a massive rohe with a very small rating base”, new mayor David Moore told the group.

After community services and development group manager Anna Hayward provided an overview of the key legislation the newly elected members were subject to and setting a date for the first ordinary meeting, November 15, Moore ended the meeting by thanking everyone for coming.

“I especially want to thank everyone around the table. There’s a wealth of knowledge around this table representing the wide-ranging parts of our community. It’s a massive rohe with a very small rating base to pay for everything. We’ll do our very best, hopefully, to represent everyone.”

After the meeting everyone crossed the road to the Returned Services Association for morning tea.