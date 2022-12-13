United Hutt funding remains unclear, even after disclosure deadline

Mayor Campbell Barry spent $53,000 winning the mayoralty. Some of his funding came from the Labour Party and unions. Challenger Tony Stallinger spent $34,892 but is reluctant to list donors.

The “United Hutt” group that campaigned for the Hutt City Council under the leadership of former council chief executive Tony Stallinger will not disclose its financial backers, as required by the law.

Hutt City returning officer Bruce Hodgins​ said that United Hutt’s election return was not in the spirit of the relevant legislation.

“In my view the purpose of the legislation is that there should be transparency and I am not sure that is what they [United Hutt] are doing here,” Hodgins said.

Candidates are required to supply a return listing expenses and donations over $1500, but Stallinger listed only “United Hutt Inc”​ as the funder of his campaign, rather than listing individual donors.

United Hutt Inc is an incorporated society with a 16-page set of rules and seven objectives including: “To form a group of unified members who will support selected candidates to be elected to council...”

Stallinger said there was nothing out of the ordinary about his return and said he had no idea who funded United Hutt Inc.

United Hutt Inc’s signatories includes developer Kevin Melville, who confirmed making a “small” donation; former council staffer Bruce Sherlock and cafe owner Michael Gray.

Stallinger, who unsuccessfully contested the mayoralty but was elected as a councillor, listed “nil’ for donations. He stated his election expenses, totalling $34,892 were paid for by United Hutt Inc​.

Former Hutt City Council chief executive Tony Stallinger fronted United Hutt but will not confirm who funded the group.

In contrast, Mayor Campbell Barry listed his financial supporters who gave more than $1500, which included three unions and the Hutt South Labour Electorate Committee. Barry’s campaign spent a total of $53,000 on the mayoralty.

Professor Andrew Geddis​ from the University of Otago Law School said the Electoral Act 2001 was set up to avoid people creating incorporated societies to hide where their funding came from.

If United Hutt Inc received individual donations of more than $1500, it had had a “duty” to tell candidates and candidates must declare that donation, Geddis said.

“The law was set up to stop the ‘I don’t know. I have not been told’ response.”

The police could apply for a “production order” forcing the incorporated society to hand over their records. If it is found that there had been donations of more than $1500, offenders can be fined $5000.

Hodgins said that United Hutt’s approach lacked transparency.

Legally, he has to accept the returns as supplied, but if anyone complained, he had to take the matter to the police.

With 36 years experience in running elections, Hodgins said he was not aware of any other group doing what United Hutt had done.

In a previous election, Ray Wallace​ contested the mayoralty as part of a team. Team Ray Wallace put in a joint return listing all their expenses and donors. He would have liked United Hutt to take a similar approach.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Former Hutt City Council chief executive Tony Stallinger (third from left) fronted United Hutt but will not confirm who funded the group. He is pictured with newly councillors Gabriel Tupou, Karen Morgan and Chris Parkin.

Stallinger said the group had received legal advice and he was confident United Hutt had done nothing wrong. One other United Hutt candidate, Glenda Barratt, was successful in being elected onto the council.

Asked why he did not list financial supporters, Stallinger asked why Barry had not listed everyone that had made a donation to the Labour Party.

Barry did not respond to requests for comment.