Complaint laid with police over United Hutt's election returns

Former Hutt City Council chief executive Tony Stallinger promised to carry out a financial review if elected mayor in October elections. His campaign is now under scrutiny, facing allegations that it had not disclosed donations.

A complaint has been laid with police alleging United Hutt, a group which fielded candidates fo the Hutt City Council in October, breached rules around election returns by not listing donations over $1500 and not recoding all its expenses.

Hutt City returning officer Bruce Hodgins earlier this week said that United Hutt’s election return was not in the spirit of the relevant legislation and lacked transparency.

United Hutt campaigned for the Hutt City Council under the leadership of former council chief executive Tony Stallinger.

United Hutt listed an incorporated society, United Hutt Inc, as the source of its income and it is unclear whether it had received any donations over $1500, the level at which they must be disclosed.

Hodgins has since received a detailed complaint from Wayne Paaka​, who is involved with the Lower Hutt Labour Party, which he has forwarded to police.

Paaka said that as a former maths teacher, he was puzzled by the United Hutt returns. Some of the returns do not add up, he said.

But his major concern was that in a democracy it was important to know who was backing a political groups.

“The actions of these candidates undermine our local democracy and the public’s confidence in our election process. A terrible precedent could be set if this is not investigated thoroughly and resolved one way or another,” he said in his complaint.

Paaka also supplied a number of examples of advertising not listed by candidates.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mayor Campbell Barry will not comment on United Hutt’s election returns. Barry declared donations of $20,450, including $5000 from the Hutt South Labour Electorate Committee.

Paaka noted that United Hutt was led by a former council chief executive and chief financial officer, who should know the rules.

“You would think that Tony Stallinger, of all people, should not be breaking the law when submitting his return of electoral donations and expenses.”

Paaka’s complaint covered all the United Hutt candidates, including Stallinger and Glenda Barratt, who were the only successful candidates.

Professor Andrew Geddis​ from the University of Otago Law School said the Electoral Act 2001 was set up to avoid people creating incorporated societies to hide where their funding came from.

Geddis said that the police have the power to make United Hutt hand over the details of donations. If it is found that there had been donations of more than $1500, offenders can be fined $5000.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Hutt City Council members. Tony Stallinger is at the right back.

Stallinger did not respond to a request for comment but has said that United Hutt received legal advice and he was confident it had done nothing wrong.

Barry declined to comment on the complaint. “This is a matter for United Hutt and I am focused on getting on with the business of council.”