Gore district mayoral candidates spend more than $10,000 each in bid for the top job

Both Ben Bell and Tracy Hicks spent more than $10,000 during local body elections for the Gore district mayor. Ben was voted into the position, winning by eight votes.

The Gore district’s two mayoral candidates spent more than $10,000 each in their bid for the top job during local body elections and one received a $5000 donation from a prominent Southland businessman.

The electoral expenses of Ben Bell, who won the mayoralty, and Tracy Hicks, who was seeking his seventh term, can now be revealed after Hicks’ expenses were posted on the Gore District Council website on Monday.

Hicks spent $14,135.93 on his campaign, including $9200 on social media management with Natwick Photography.

Hicks told Stuff in September that he was ‘’up with technology’’ but it took time to post online, and he had decided to get some help with the social media side of his campaign.

His electoral donations and returns form shows that he received a $5000 donation from Ian and Annette Tulloch on September 8, 2022. Tulloch wasa former mayor of Mataura and Gore district mayor from 1989 until 1995, owned Tulloch Transport and was instrumental in the establishment of the Mataura Valley Milk plant being built north of Gore.

Bell, who stood on the Team Hokonui ticket, filed expenses totalling $10,431.99, including $1287.89 to Wellington company Leverage for design and branding, $50 for a team song and $20 for a team cake.

He also spent $345 for communications training with McCarthy Media and Communications.

Hicks filed for a recount after losing the mayoralty to 23-year-old Bell by eight votes, but his request was declined by a district court judge, making Bell New Zealand’s youngest ever mayor.

Former Gore District Council planning consultant Keith Hovell, who stood on the Positive Change ticket for council, was the other big spender.

His return shows he spent $9560.07 on his campaign, mainly on advertising.

He was appointed as deputy mayor in December after seven councillors signed a requisition requesting Cr Stewart MacDonell stand down from the position.

Bell’s Team Hokonui candidates – Robert McKenzie, Joseph Stringer and Janeen Reti (who was not elected) all filed similar expenses including $1287.89 for design and branding and expenses for decorations and a decal for a commercial building on Mersey Street in Gore, which they rebranded as The Town Hall.