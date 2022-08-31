Te koromatua i Tāmaki: Ka noho mai ngā tino kaitono ki te tautohe pāho mataora a Puna

Whakatekaraka i te kokonga mauī o runga: Ko Viv Beck, rātou ko Wayne Brown, ko Efeso Collins ko Craig Lord kua pōhiri atu ki tā Puna tautohe. / Clockwise from top left: Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord have been invited to Stuff’s mayoral debate at AUT.

Ka tū ngā kaitono koromatua o Tāmaki ki te mura o te ahi hei te tautohe a Puna, e whakahaerehia tahitia nei e Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makaurau.

Auckland’s leading mayoral candidates will face live scrutiny in a Stuff debate, held in conjunction with AUT.

E tohu ana tautohe pāhotanga mataora hei ā Wenerei i tētahi taumata hōu o te whakataetae koromatua, ā, ka rima anake ngā wiki kia whakapōtaengia ai te whakaihuwaka, hei te 8 o Oketopa.

The livestreamed debate on Wednesday evening marks a new stage of the race for the mayoralty, with just over five weeks until the winner is declared on October 8.

E tautokona ana a Efeso Collins e Reipa me ngā Kākāriki, ā, ko ia anake te kaitōrangapū hohe e whakataetae ana kia whakakapi i a Phil Goff e tāoki ana, ka mutu, e manako ana a Collins kia eke, he noho nōna hei kaikaunihera i te rohe pōtitanga o Manukau i ngā kaupeka e rua.

Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins is the only sitting politician in the race to succeed retiring Phil Goff, with Collins seeking to step up after two terms as Manukau Ward councillor.

Ko tā Collins kōingo kia koke tonu tā te ārahitanga koromatua pīoioi ki te mauī ki te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau, ā, e werohia nei e ngā kaitono 22, me te aha kua pōhiritia ngā tino kaitono ki te tautohe.

Collins’ bid to continue 12 years of left-leaning mayoral leadership on Auckland Council is being challenged by 22 others, with the frontrunners invited to the debate.

E tae ana rātou ki te tumu o Heart of the City Viv Beck, kei a ia te tautoko o Ngā Hapori me ngā Kiritata e hāngai ana ki te Pāti Nāhinara, rātou ko te kaipakihi te koromatua o mua ki te Tai Tokerau ki te Raki Wayne Brown, ko te kaipāpāho herekore Craig Lord, i tae tuatoru mārika i te 2019.

They are Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck, who has the endorsement of the National Party-aligned local body ticket Communities and Residents, businessman and former Far North District mayor Wayne Brown and media freelancer Craig Lord, who ran a distant third in 2019.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ngā whakatairanga kaitono koromatua ki te Huarahi o Ponsoby. / Mayoral candidate billboards on Ponsonby Rd.

Koia tēnei te whakataetae tuarima nō te hanumitanga o te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau, i whakatūria i te 2010.

The race, which may be the closest yet, is the fifth since the amalgamated Auckland Council was created in 2010.

He timotimo noa mā te hinengaro ngā uiuinga, he iti nō te tokomaha i uia, he 500-700, ka mutu, i te pōtitanga o 2019, he 35% noa iho te hunga i pōti.

Polling comes with caveats due to small sample sizes of 500-700 and with the 2019 voter turnout sitting at just 35%.

Heoti, e ai ki te uiuinga nōnātata nei i te 12 o Ākuhata, he muimui noa ngā ōrau i waenga i a Collins – te kaitono tauihu – rāua ko Brown, ā, he toronga whānui e tae atu ai ki a Beck rāua ko Lord.

However, the most recent poll on August 12 showed just a few percentage points between Collins – the leading candidate – and Brown, with bigger steps back to Beck and Lord.

Engari, he ohorere nō te putanga a tētahi tino kaiwhakataetae Leo Molloy, kua toko ake te pātai mō te anganga pēhea a āna kaitautoko – mēnā rānei ka tiu atu, ka tau rānei ki tētahi atu kaitono.

However, the sudden withdrawal of high-profile contender Leo Molloy has raised the question of where his support base may go – if, in fact, they decide to back another candidate.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidates on the plan to cut transport emissions.

“E mea ana au, kua tārake te whakapae i ngā whakataetae koromatua [o Tāmaki] ā mohoa nei – kāore tēnei e pēnā,” hei tā te kaikōrero Takuta Grant Duncan, he ahorangi tautoko o te tōrangapū ki Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa.

“An obvious point about [Auckland’s] mayoral races so far is they have been extremely predictable – this one is not,” commentator Dr Grant Duncan, an associate professor of politics at Massey University, said.

“Ko te painga rā, kāore i te mōhio wawe ki te whakatau, he kōwhiringa tūturu tā ngā kaipōti, ā, mā te pōtitanga tata e kaha ake ai te pōtitanga.”

“That’s good from the point of view of it not being a foregone conclusion, voters have a real choice and close elections improve turnout.”

Ka pāho mataora i te tautohe ki Puna ā te 6.30pm-7.15pm hei ā Wenerei.

The debate will be livestreamed on Stuff from 6.30pm-7.15pm on Wednesday.

Ka tae atu ngā pepa pōtitanga ki ngā pouakamēra ā muri i te 16 o Hepetema.

Postal voting papers begin arriving in letterboxes from September 16.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.