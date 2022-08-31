Auckland mayoralty: Free public transport policy saves users $27 a week, candidate says

Efeso Collins outlines what his priorities will be if he becomes Auckland's next mayor.(Video from February 2022)

Mayoral candidate Efeso Collins’ fare-free public transport policy, could save Aucklanders about $27 a week, according to research produced by his campaign team.

Figures released in the report said fares-free public transport will save a regular public transport user relying on a monthly pass $1290 a year, or $26.88 a week, not counting the $10 cost of purchasing a Hop card.

If public transport fares return to full price on January 31, 2023, fares-free public transport could save a regular public transport user relying on a monthly pass $2580 a year, or $53.80 a week.

For a less frequent public transport user, making two return two-zone trips a week at $1.95 per trip, free fares would currently save a person $7.80 a week, rising to $15.60 when full-price fares return in January 2023.

This amounts to savings for less frequent public transport users of $31.20 a month, rising to $62.40 when full-price fares return, and $405.60 a year.

Latest AT data shows a total of almost 42 million boardings for the 12 months to June 2022.

“All of these boardings would be fares-free under the new policy,” said Collins.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Efeso Collins has made fare-free public transport a key policy of his mayoral campaign.

“Fares-free public transport tackles the cost of living by giving people more money each week, as costs rise across the board.

“It [fares-free] is good for our climate, our congestion, and our city centres.

“Most of all, it’s good for people, and easing some cost burdens communities face as housing and food costs increase.”

He said council had the power to remove fares, and it was a simple and affordable way to give people financial support.

“I expect more people will use public transport as a result of this, and benefit from this reduced cost,” said Collins.

This was research was produced by the Efeso Collins campaign team and draws on publicly available data about existing public transport costs in Auckland.

Most Aucklanders support the idea of making public transport fare-free, according to an earlier opinion poll released by Collins.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF In the 12 months to June 2022, almost 42 million trips were made by public transport in Auckland.

The Talbot Mills poll of 772 Aucklanders found 73% backed the idea, 7% opposed, with 17% neutral and 4% unsure (figures rounded to nearest 1%).

Stuff previously reported, in 2018, Auckland Council calculated it would cost $236m to provide fare-free buses, trains and ferries.

That figure would rise to $382m for the Auckland area alone by the end of the decade, according to more recent calculations.