'Pirate' candidate for Auckland mayoralty faces criminal charge

Dani Riekwel is running for Auckland mayor as his pirate alter-ego Commodore Shenanigans.

A “pirate” candidate standing for Auckland mayoralty as a form of “protest art” is facing an active criminal charge.

Dani Riekwel, who is standing under his pirate alter-ego “Commodore Shenanigans”, was charged by police after protesting against a marina development at Waiheke Island’s Pūtiki Bay.

Riekwel faces a charge for dangerous activity involving a ship after blocking a barge with a kayak while protesting last year, he said.

The 35-year-old running for the mayoralty on a politically unaffiliated basis.

READ MORE:

* Who is Wayne Brown? 'Mr Fix-It' explains what he'll fix in Auckland

* Ngāti Whātua calls to move Auckland holiday to reflect true founding story

* Auckland mayoralty: The hints Viv Beck left about withdrawing from the race



Riekwel is one of 22 candidates that Aucklanders can now vote for until October 8. Other candidates include front-runners Efeso Collins and Wayne Brown.

Riekwel said the charge was from November 8 when a kayak he was in with his 8-year-old son, was pushed by a tugboat while protesting at Pūtiki Bay.

He said he is planning to enter a not guilty plea to the charge and it shouldn’t rule him out from being mayor because it was an activist charge that wasn’t dangerous to the public.

STUFF Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins talks with Stuff’s Todd Niall at Avondale market.

“Just because I’m facing a charge for something doesn’t mean I’ve done something wrong,” he said.

“My rap sheet the cops have on me probably looks bad to someone who doesn’t understand the work I’m doing, but I’m very proud of it.

“For some people what I do is the reason to vote for me, for others it is not.”

Dani Riekwel Dani Riekwel, right, is running as Commodore Shenanigans in the Auckland mayoral race.

To run for any local council position, a candidate only needs to be a New Zealand citizen and enrolled to vote, an Auckland council spokesperson said.

Riekwel said the pirate inspiration was because pirates challenged traditional power structures, like the Crown, and New Zealand needed to change faster to fight climate change.

“Pirates have always been against the Crown,” he said.

“I am a protester, this is a form of protest art.”