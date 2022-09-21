Do Auckland mayoral hopefuls have a plan for young adults?

Mayoral hopefuls Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord have previously gone head-to-head in Stuff’s AUT Auckland Mayoral Debate

The candidates shooting for the top-dog position of Auckland mayor have been quizzed on issues that affect young people, and thrown a few personality-based questions, to see how well they would represent youth voters in office.

The candidates include those sitting at the top of the polls: Efeso Collins, Wayne Brown and Craig Lord.

Young adults have historically never been that enthusiastic about local politics, or maybe the local politicians were never that enthusiastic about them, as data shows a low turnout in the last local body election for the younger demographic.

Nevertheless, they make up a good chunk of the city these politicians are vying to represent, so what is there for young people to know about our (potential) future leaders?

Policies specifically made with young people in mind

Collins has developed a rangatahi policy – which would include the creation of a Youth Governing Board, designed to help young people gain insight into the operations of Auckland Council.

The aim was to get genuine input from young people, he said.

Collins did have a bone to pick with previous input he’d got, that said only old people were on Facebook, because he himself was on Facebook, and therefore felt old. There was a high chance he was joking, but one can never be too careful.

There were no plans specifically from Lord, because he said his overall policies would help young people anyway.

“What I’m trying to achieve in my mayoral reign, or time, is to make the city better for everybody and [have the council] operate the way it should.”

Brown argued that young people, like old people, benefitted from careful consideration of funds. There were, however, no policies directly made for young people.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins have never played each other in Connect Four, or arm wrestled. (File photo)

The board game/card I would pick, if the mayoral election was decided on it...

Lord’s first pick was poker, before confessing that he was terrible at it – so he settled on euchre.

Despite being neither a board game or a card game, Brown chose arm-wrestling.

Connect Four was Collins’ game of choice, which he had been playing warm-up games with his kids on, just in case.

Todd Niall/Stuff The candidates all spent some time at Shadows during the Auckland University Students Association/Albany Students Association debate.

Climate change – and the priority it plays in council

Brown said an approach of both prevention and preparation was going to be his view point on climate change if elected in as mayor.

All the containers coming off at the port should be transported by rail, Brown said, as that would result in an immediate reduction in greenhouse gases.

We then had to think about where big floods could happen and prepare those areas for if things get worse, he said.

While Lord agrees that climate change is happening and that humans have an effect, he argues New Zealand is too small to do much about it.

“Us running around in circles yelling the sky is falling is not actually doing anything.”

We shouldn’t be rushing everyone into electric cars, but focusing on hydrogen fuels instead, he said.

Collins described climate change and emissions reduction as his number one priority.

“[We need to] step out of cars and unclog motorways... get people on buses and walking.”

Housing intensification would also mean people could live closer to work and school, which would require less transport and therefore reduced emissions, he said.

In my 20s I was...

A troublemaker, Efeso said, who spent way too much down at Shadows (Auckland’s most well-known student bar). He spent a lot of time with friends, but did go to the library when he had to.

A lad who also was very focused on work, was how Lord described himself. He was working full-time as a hydraulic technician and enjoying going to parties.

A surfer, Brown said, who spent much of his time in the waves and still does to this day. “[Surfing] keeps you joyful and young,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Transport policies are varied across the candidates. (File photo)

Auckland’s rising housing costs

It’s really sad that some young Aucklanders could be renters for the rest of their lives if things don’t change in the housing market, Lord said.

Intensification could help in this regard, but it had to be done in the right places, he said.

By making Auckland a more liveable city, there could be a shift in peoples mindsets where renting is worthwhile, rather than owning, Lord said.

Collins supports intensification, and believes this should bring property prices down. “If you are in a flatting situation, you are up against some pretty hard challenges in front of you.”

By relieving people of costs of living as well (such as transport), it would mean that they had more money to spend on bills and housing, Collins said.

Speeding up some building consents and paperwork was probably the extent of what council could do, Brown said.

But, with the internet, people are able to work for companies in Auckland, from anywhere in New Zealand, he said.

“You can head off to Kerikeri for [houses costing] half the price”.

My Friday night beverage of choice is....

A beer guy through and through is Wayne Brown. “If you really wanted to talk to me, there’s nothing like buying me a handle in my favourite bar, rather than sending me a great long letter.”

Lord actually gave up drinking on the morning of his 21st birthday, so opts for a nice coffee or a Coke Zero.

On a Friday night, he does wind down by playing video games though – such as Call of Duty or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. He also has a racing simulator rig at his house that he likes to use to get out of the zone.

Worried that it’ll ‘show his age’, Collins eventually admits he goes for a gin and tonic, but used to be a rum and coke guy back in the day.

Bus lanes? Cycle lanes? More motorway lanes? How do we get around?

Fees-free public transport is one of Collin’s big policies, which he hopes will get people out of cars and off motorways.

A 6-12 month trial should be done on making one lane over the harbour bridge a cycleway, he said, as lots of people wanted to be able to cycle over.

Making buses more bike-friendly as well, by adding racks on the back, would also be of benefit, Collins said.

Auckland’s layout, with all the hills and maunga, would make it difficult for mass public transport to ever work, Lord said. “I just don’t think it is ever going to be possible.”

There are some good examples of busways, like the Northern Link, which he thinks the city could benefit from more of – if done in the right spots.

Brown supports low-cost cycleways, as they’re a benefit to both cyclists and taxpayers.

He likens it to beer – which he enjoys at $10 dollars a glass, but not $1000 a glass.

Voting in the local body election closes at midday on October 8.