Your guide to the local body elections for Hurunui District Council

The Hurunui District Council offices are based in Amberley, the region’s largest town.

Stuff has surveyed local body election candidates standing across Greater Christchurch to provide more insight into who is standing and why.

The semi-rural North Canterbury district of Hurunui is estimated to be home to about 13,000 people.

It covers the rural townships of Amberley, Culverden, Cheviot and Hanmer Springs.

There are 11 seats, including the mayoralty, on the Hurunui District Council and five have been filed automatically because the candidates are unopposed.

For the election, the district is split up into three wards: West ward, South ward, and East ward. The first two wards each have four councillors to represent them, while East ward elects only two.

Boundaries for each ward are available on the council website.

Incumbent mayor Marie Black is unopposed in this year’s election, so automatically returns to the top job.

Only four candidates were nominated for the four spots available in the West ward, so they all get in unopposed: Karen Armstrong, Ross Barnes, Tom Davies and Dave Hislop.

The election will use the First Past the Post (FPP) system. It is conducted by postal vote. Voting papers were posted from September 16 and voting closes midday on October 8.

Stuff sent all council and mayoral candidates a survey asking them to explain why they are standing, what their priorities are, and what their stance is on a handful of issues, such as climate change and the annual budget.

Only five responded: Tom Davies, Vincent Daly, Pauline White, Nicholas McPherson and Garry Jackson.