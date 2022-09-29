Auckland mayoral candidate Craig Lord welcomes far-right win in Italian election

Candidates Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord answer questions from Stuff journalist and moderator Todd Niall during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 31, 2022.

Auckland mayoral candidate Craig Lord has welcomed a win for the far-right in the Italian election, despite disagreeing with many of their controversial policies.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claimed victory in last weekend’s election. Her Brothers of Italy party tracing its origins to the post-war neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, with controversial policies including anti-same sex marriage.

Lord took to social media on Tuesday to post about the Italian polls.

“Well done Italy,” Lord said in a tweet. “The new Centre-Right leadership is a great start. Yes I t’s [sic] only the sappy left that are defining her as Far-Right. I.e MSM [mainstream media].”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Craig Lord at a debate at the University of Auckland.

Lord’s comments follow statements he’s publicly made relating to fringe conspiracy theories, and, that a candidate to lead Auckland is reading conspiracy websites.

Lord polled at 8% in TVNZ’s Q+A poll on Sunday behind frontrunners Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins (35% and 29% respectively), as the Auckland mayoral campaign approaches the close of voting on October 8.

Lord said he doesn’t agree with many of the Brothers of Italy party’s policies – himself being pro-same sex marriage and would probably support abortion.

Lord said the basis for his support for the Brothers of Italy was that it meant the removal of a left-leaning party from power.

“They’re not the left and I like that,” he said.

Lord also said he liked the election of Brothers of Italy because there was a small amount of schadenfreude in seeing the online left annoyed, or “triggered”, at its election.

“I wouldn’t say a lot, it’s not like I’m running around shooting off fireworks about it.”

In another interview with Stuff last Tuesday, Lord, who also defines himself as being “centre-right”, said he was reading “nutters” websites which claim the United Nations is telling Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern what to do.

At an Auckland University debate on September 8, Lord said: “I will not run around in circles yelling the sky is falling, just because we are told to by the United Nations” while in a September 1 tweet, he said: “I’ll be fighting against 2030 and WEF [World Economic Forum].”

The UN agenda 2030 sustainability goals and the WEF are often targets of conspiracy theory fringe groups.

Lord said he is not a conspiracy theorist.

Todd Niall/Stuff “I’m just getting red flag vibes,” Lord said about the UN.

“It’s not like I’m a tinfoil hat conspiracy type,” Lord said.

But the second-time mayoral candidate couldn’t explain why he is sceptical and distrustful of the UN, or explain which websites are influencing him.

“I’m just getting red flag vibes,” he said. “But I have no proof. This is just from what I see going on and my gut tells me.”

“They’re heavy in the agenda of 2030 and they’re heavy in the agenda of telling us what we should and shouldn’t be doing and I just disagree with it,” he said.

When asked, Lord couldn’t explain what the 2030 agenda was.

“No way I could explain it, it’s deep, you’ll have to Google it... it’s so vast, it’s one of those things you have to delve into the document.”

The 2030 agenda is a series of 17 sustainability goals set out by the UN in 2015. It includes goals such as ending food poverty, clean accessible water for everyone and a shift to renewable energy.

Lord said he was reading a “mixed bag of stuff” for his news.

“Sometimes you’ve got to read both sides of it.

“Sometimes you’ve got to read the nutters because they might have a paragraph in there that makes sense through all their rants and rambles,” he said.

Lord said he posts and shares online content he might not necessarily agree with, so he can create engagement and listen to the public.

“I’ll just skim around and go, ‘Okay what are these people saying.’ And sometimes you go to a website and you go, ‘Yeah you’re a bit looney, you’re fringe – I think I might skip here,’” he said.