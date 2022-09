Record-low early voter turnout for council elections has sparked calls for an official polling day to boost numbers.

One expert says the low turnout may be due to candidates taking time to assess potentially controversial candidates, such as those with links to anti-vax or conspiracy theorist groups.

STUFF Votes for the local body elections must be received by October 8. (File photo)

