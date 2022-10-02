From big policy to potholes; no matter the race, the abuse continues

Local Government NZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene talks about how to tackle the uptick in racism and gender discrimination in local body politics. (First published July 18, 2022)

Alison Mau is a senior writer at Stuff.

OPINION: Less than a week until local body election results, and much of the focus has been on how unmotivated and uninspired we voters are. The voting system isn't helping ("just drop it in the mailbox" is a fine instruction when you have easy access to one of those relics.)

Data earlier this week showed "abysmal" voting rates - 8.8 percent of Auckland had voted, and just 3.9 percent in Taupō.

We have little appetite for actually participating in local democracy, it seems - but a huge hunger for abusing those who are trying to make a contribution.

A Local Government New Zealand survey in July found almost half elected local officials had been the target of gendered or race-based abuse, much of it personal attacks, especially towards women and those from diverse communities.

Honestly, who would do it? What kind of core of steel must you have if you are a woman, or a person of colour, or someone with a disability, and you genuinely want to make your local community a better place?

I checked in with Hamilton Council hopeful Louise Hutt, who missed out on a seat last time around by a slim 80 votes. She's running again. Has anything changed?

Supplied/Stuff Louise Hutt gave up Twitter for months after being abused during her campaign for a seat on Hamilton City Council

It's both better and worse, she says. More marginalised communities have been organising their own events. This is marvellous, but for safety, they tend to be a closed circle.

"Sometimes the only safe space for people to talk about these communities is to the communities themselves," Hutt told me.

The bad stuff is even worse than at the last elections in 2019. Hutt has noted status quo candidates (generally male, white incumbents) becoming more aggressive towards fellow candidates, attacking women online and interrupting them at candidate events (always women, Hutt says.)

Ricky Wilson/Stuff 16092022 News Photo RICKY WILSON/STUFF Local government election voting papers, Auckland local election.

The people who are turning up to listen are also "much angrier" she says.

"If they are there to heckle, they will stop the entire event. At one [event] the host of the venue said look, if you don't leave we'll call the police. That was after the third interruption, and of course it's always towards young women, [or] the Mayor, who is also a woman."

Stuff Jacqueline Comer, the co-founder and chief product officer at social media abuse-busting tech company, Areto Labs.

We'd be wrong to imagine this is just a Kiwi thing. Jacqueline Comer from tech outfit Areto Labs is part of a collective which works to support women candidates; it introduced the @ParityBot_NZ Twitter account in the lead up to the 2020 election, firing out positive tweets to counter each abusive one the candidates received.

She says whether it’s central governments' “big policy” or potholes, abuse is a constant.

While not active in our local elections this time around, the group is tracking the equivalent race in Victoria BC, Canada. Victoria is a useful comparison to many New Zealand cities, she says - it's topographically similar, and the populace is outdoorsy and leans more centre-left than other parts of Canada.

The data shows abuse is leading to a drop in diversity. Victoria's Mayor, a queer woman, reportedly left social media altogether and has decided not to seek re-election, Comer says.

"Of eight incumbent city councillors, only three are running again (all Caucasian). We've always said that online abuse affects inclusion and diversity in public-facing jobs, and it's a shame that we're watching that play out in our elections."

It's happening fast - "way quicker than we thought it would - these people are saying it's just not worth it. Young people will think, there are so many other things I could do."

Supplied Susan Freeman-Greene, chief executive of LGNZ.

In a video interview with Stuff's Laura Walters, LGNZ Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene repeatedly said abuse and harassment must be called out.

"The first step is having the awareness, and being able to do something about it." She's not wrong, but both parts of that sentence raise difficult issues. As many women have found, even having the conversation leads to grief. Ahead of the 2020 general election, Green MP Golriz Gharaman told me raising any controversial issue, or voicing a feminist view, attracts even more abuse.

"We are allowed to be women, and we're allowed to be in politics but only as long as you are quietly getting on with things and not raising those issues. Celebrating a win is not allowed, criticising is not allowed."

This puts women and marginalised candidates in a pickle; LGNZ says this is a conversation we must have, but if we have it, the abuse escalates to unbearable levels.

Jacqueline Comer's team works to manage abusive comments on candidates' social media feeds, which helps, but that can't be everything, she says. Aotearoa needs enforceable laws, that social media platforms must abide by. They've shown they won't do it on their own; legislation is the only way.

As a society we all have to decide that for the health of our democracy, debate is good - but abuse must be stopped.