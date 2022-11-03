Former Auckland ward councillor claims 'skullduggery' in election, wants redo

Former Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward councillor Will McKenzie claims ballots were being picked up from houses and fraudulently used to vote. (File photo)

A former Auckland ward councillor has claimed he has evidence of “skullduggery” going on in the recent local elections – and wants a re-run of the process.

Will McKenzie, a former councillor for Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa, was elected in a by-election in 2021 after member Benjamin Lee resigned.

But the final count for the 2022 election left McKenzie, with 16,182 votes, trailing Julie Fairey with 16,966 and Christine Fletcher with 20,021.

There had been lots of stories of ballots being picked up from addresses where the person no longer lived, or one person filling out more than one ballot paper, McKenzie said.

“There are reports of skullduggery … we think it is time to run a test case.”

While McKenzie wouldn’t provide evidence, he said he had reports from this election and previous elections.

“There was an anomaly in the results.”

McKenzie and his lawyer, Brian Henry, have submitted a petition to the Auckland District Court to start an inquiry into the Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward election.

He wanted it to be re-run, he said.

Creating new checks and balances, voters having to sign their names on the ballot paper or have a witness while they voted, were options he put forward for increasing transparency.

Auckland Council has been approached for comment.

