Climate plea: Students vow to fight council’s refusal to declare emergency

Tairawhiti Youth Environment group members Haylee Law and Sumita Singh presented the petition to councillors with a plea for them to respect the wishes of the 1200 people who had signed it.

There were tears in the Gisborne council chambers on Thursday morning as councillors stopped short of declaring a climate emergency despite an impassioned plea from local school students.

The chambers were packed with about 40 members of the public - young and old - as the Tairawhiti Youth Environment group delivered a petition calling for the council to make a climate emergency declaration following its decision in June not to do so.

"It's just tragic," said one man as he stormed out of the chambers while councillors debated the relevance to Tairawhiti of declaring a climate emergency.

"I can't listen to this stuff any more," he said.

Speaking to The Gisborne Herald after the meeting, Tairawhiti Youth Environment group member Haylee Law shed tears of disappointment as she vowed to continuing fighting for recognition from the district's leaders that climate change was an emergency requiring urgent action.

Tairawhiti Youth Environment group members and supporters were left disappointed by Gisborne District Council's decision yesterday not to declare a climate emergency. They are vowing to fight on and have not ruled out further school strikes.

The group would debrief over the summer break and continue the fight anew next year, with further school strikes not ruled out.

Haylee and fellow Gisborne Girls' High School student Sumita Singh, both 16, presented the petition to councillors asking them to respect the wishes of the 1200 people whosigned it.

Sumita said carbon neutrality by 2050 was simply not enough to tackle global warming. A significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions was needed.

Echoing climate activist Greta Thunberg, Haylee said the earth was at the beginning of a mass extinction, with the effects of climate change already robbing people of their homes in the Pacific Islands.

"It is now time to step up and walk the walk," Haylee said. "A failure to do so will be a failure of this council."

But confusion reigned among councillors over exactly what they were voting on in response to the petition.

A report to councillors recommended they "formally acknowledge that climate change is a significant issue for Tairawhiti and should be considered in all council decision-making".

The report noted that declaring a "meaningful" climate emergency would require the council to reprioritise its spending, which it could do in the 2021-31 Long Term Plan for which deliberations begin next year.

Councillor Kerry Worsnop was concerned a climate emergency declaration would restrict what the council could spend money on. She asked Haylee and Sumita how they would reprioritise spending if they were on the council.

"We can't make that decision for you ... but you will need to sacrifice something," Haylee said.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann explained the recommendation was for the council to just acknowledge the need to reprioritise spending if it declared a climate emergency.

Councillor Meredith Akuhata-Brown praised the students for participating in democracy and agreed "hand on heart" there was a climate emergency and the council should declare one. "I hear you," Akuhata-Brown said to a round of applause.

Councillor Shannon Dowsing said he was surprised a climate change declaration was not the first recommendation to the council, given the number of elected members who committed to such a declaration while on the campaign trail for this year's local body elections.

The council was spending more than $30 million on upgrading the Waipaoa River's stopbanks to cope with the effects of climate change.

"Why are we spending that and not trying to address the root cause?" Dowsing said.

He and Akuhata-Brown were two of three councillors to vote against the recommendation.

Matakaoa-Waiapu ward councillor Bill Burdett also voted against it, citing the need to consult with his community over what decision it would like the council to make.

But the recommendation was supported by all other councillors and Mayor Rehette Stoltz, who said since June, when the council first opted not to declare a climate emergency, it had been working on ways to address global warming.

These included tracking the council's greenhouse gas emissions, including those of its trading organisation, Gisborne Holdings. In presenting the petition, the students left elected members with a whakataukī (proverb) to ponder: Toitu te marae a Tane, toitu te marae a Tangaroa, toitu te iwi (if the land is well and the sea is well, the people will thrive).