Auckland Mayor Phil Goff refuses repeat requests for interview on state of ailing Manukau Harbour

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff's communications team has rejected multiple requests for an interview on the state of the Manukau Harbour.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is refusing to front for an interview on the plummeting health of the ailing Manukau Harbour.

The mayor's communications team has rejected multiple requests from the Local Democracy Reporting service for a verbal interview on the matter, instead offering to "facilitate responses" to emailed questions.

A key promise during Goff's successful mayoral campaigns of 2016 and 2019 was improving the health of the Auckland region's waterways.

But while he has been able to point to the reopening of four Manukau Harbour beaches in recent times, the port's overall water quality grade has continued to dive since Goff entered office.

Documents published by Auckland Council show the harbour's ecological grade has dipped from a 'D' in 2016 to an 'E' in 2018.

The Local Democracy Reporting service first requested a sit-down interview with Goff on February 4.

His media and communications manager, Will Edmonds, responded a day later, saying the mayor was tied up in a committee meeting, then away over the Waitangi Day break.

On Monday morning, another request was sent to Goff's office, seeking an interview at some stage during the week ahead.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Five of eight Manukau Harbour sites tested in 2018 returned "poor" results.

The mayor's spokesman responded, saying: "timing is not going to work for an interview". Instead, Goff's office offered to "facilitate responses to any questions".

This reporter then sought a phone interview sometime this week.

Goff's office responded "no" before again offering written statements in response to emailed questions.

Goff's office has not responded to a further request for a phone interview with the mayor next week.

Under Goff, Auckland Council introduced a targeted rate to clean up the region's beaches. In 2018, when announcing his annual budget, the mayor said he was "really quite proud" about the "ongoing improvement in water quality".

"It was really good to see four beaches on the Manukau Harbour, that have been closed for upwards of 20 years, reopened to the public because we've got better ways of measuring pollution and we've been dealing with the causes of the pollution," he said at the time, pointing to Armour Bay, Taumanu East, Clarks Beach and Weymouth Beach.

But high level water quality readings, released last month, revealed five of eight Manukau sites tested in 2018 returned "poor" results.

JASON DORDAY & ALDEN WILLIAMS Watercare is using biosolids, treated human waste, to restore the landscape of Puketutu Island in the Manukau Harbour.

Māngere Bridge, Waiuku Town Basin, Puketutu Point, Shag Point and Weymouth Beach had "chronic high" nutrient concentrations, though Weymouth had since been declared healthy enough to swim in.

Interviews completed as part of a 2019 report, commissioned by the local board-led Manukau Harbour Forum, uncovered a "very consistent theme" that Manukau was seen as Auckland's "forgotten harbour".

"Much more attention is given by the Governing Body, interest groups and the general public to other coastal and harbour areas within Auckland and that without an entity focused on the Catchment and Harbour, this will continue," Dr Nigel Bradly found.

Bradly's report was a largely scathing review which the forum was using to make the case to Auckland Council's Governing Body for more support.

Auckland Council in January defended its support for the forum, which was trying to promote the Manukau's restoration, and said it "accepted the recommendations of the review".

It has vowed to work closely with elected members and interested parties "to ensure the recommendations can be implemented over time".