Gisborne's sprinkler ban still in force despite cooler temperatures

Gisborne's water use has dropped in line with cooler temperatures in the past week.

The district council introduced a total sprinkler ban on Wednesday, with demand for water exceeding the 22.2 million litres a day supplied by Waingake water treatment plant.

Last week, water use dropped from a peak of 25.2m litres in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday to 19.4m litres by 8am on Sunday.

But with warmer weather expected this week, the council would be keeping a close eye on demand, drinking water team leader Judith Robertson said.

The sprinkler ban would be reviewed later this week, taking into account demand, dam levels and the long-range forecast, Robertson said.

The next level of restriction – a total outdoor water ban for households – also restricts outdoor water use for businesses.

Robertson said people were urged to conserve water and adhere to the sprinkler ban.

Gisborne has a back-up supply in the Waipaoa River water treatment plant, which is producing 8.6m litres of drinking water a day.

However, the river is flowing at a low level – 1.7 cubic metres per second – and the plant will be shut down if it drops below 1.3 cubic metres per second.