Mailman amendment delivers Masterton Town Hall reprieve

Councillor Frazer Mailman outside Masterton Town Hall. Mailman read an amendment to change proposals for consultation on the building's future.

The Masterton Town Hall facade was saved by a narrow vote at Wednesday's Masterton District Council meeting.

Councillors voted six to five in favour of an amendment raised by Frazer Mailman to demolish only the town hall auditorium, and keep the building's historic facade, civic buildings and civil defence offices.

This went against council officers' recommendation to demolish the existing buildings and facade.

Caleb Carnie Local Democracy Reporting logo LDR

About 30 members of the public attended the extraordinary meeting at the council's Waiata House headquarters.

READ MORE:

* Developer aims to save Masterton ratepayers $7m and keep town hall's historic facade

* Councillor prepared to fight to save Masterton Town Hall

* What is happening with Wellington's civic precinct ?

They saw a passionate debate on what measures were to be included in annual plan consultation starting next month.

Mailman said he wanted to recommend demolishing only the town hall auditorium, and keep the building's historic facade, civic buildings, and civil defence offices.He also wanted council to explore the design, costs, and location of a new multipurpose facility for events, that may include a library.

The original recommendation sought to demolish the entire site and build a new event centre, including and library.

The amendment, with additional content from councillor Chris Peterson on implementing a conservation plan for a historic precinct, was carried six votes to five.

Mailman, Peterson, Tim Nelson, Bex Johnson, David Holmes, and Gary Caffell voted for the amendment.

Mayor Lyn Patterson, deputy mayor Graham McClymont, Tina Nixon, Sandy Ryan and Brent Gare wanted to keep the original recommendation.

Public sentiment over keeping the 1950s frontage of the centre had risen in the leadup to the meeting.

Peterson sought to encourage the council to set up a plan to protect several older buildings in the square, which is bordered by Chapel St, Perry St, and Lincoln Rd.

The civic centre itself included the 1950s facade, offices, an auditorium and a centre for civil defence staff.The original recommendation sought to demolish existing buildings including the and build a new multi‐purpose facility, with space for events, and a library.

An alternative solution to demolish and hold off building was taken off the table.

Following the meeting, Mailman said he was "particularly keen" to see what other towns had to develop further ideas."Then we can sit down and ask 'what's best for Masterton?'".

"I think a decision to demolish the whole building is premature."

McClymont said he thought the vote was "delaying the inevitable"

"I've been in the building trade for 36 years. I've been chair of that working group all the way through.Every project in New Zealand goes over budget, when it's a public project. And the risk of building there – it's going to take one engineer to say, 'we're not happy with that foundation underpinning it' and the cost is just going to blow out."

Audience members applauded councillors who opposed demolition.

They included vocal opponents of the option to rebuild, such as Joseph Gillard from Heritage Wairarapa, and former New Zealand first board members George and Sheila Groombridge.

Gillard said he was happy and surprised the council had voted for a reprieve and backed the possible preservation plan.

Masterton councillors approved a recommendation to put a $2.1million provision aside in their 2020/21 budget for work on the civic centre.

The matter will be put to public consultation as part of the council's annual planning.