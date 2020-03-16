Wairarapa won’t pay for capital's water crisis

Wellington Water has got its hands full fixing problems in the capital.

Wellington Water's decision to contract an international public relations firm to manage Wellington City Council's water crisis will not cost South Wairarapa ratepayers, but the capital's councillors have been criticised for their approach.

Wellington Water which has managed South Wairarapa District Council 's water infrastructure since October, has engaged pan-Pacific company SweeneyVesty to deal with the crisis in the capital.

A plethora of issues over the hill, including burst pipes in the central business district and effluent in the harbour and on Cook Strait beaches, have led to widespread public outcry.

SWDC became a shareholder in Wellington Water in October when it signed up to use the firm as its water infrastructure specialists.

READ MORE:

* Councillors agree to involve experts and community members in investigation into water problems

* 97-year-old fed up with six decades of flooding

* Wellington region's residents paying some of the highest rates in the country

* Martinborough residents celebrate having drinkable water again after boil water notice lifted

Last month, 12 of Wellington City's 15 councillors – including Mayor Andy Foster – approved a motion to request an inquiry into Wellington Water's operations and its relationship with that council.

Foster announced a "task force" to tackle the state of the capital's water infrastructure, the current renewals and maintenance programme, requirements for a sustainable long-term water network, and governance arrangements.

"It's really important that we meet community, mana whenua and our own expectations in terms of the reliable provision of clean water and environmental protection," Foster said."The task force will be a useful tool in achieving those goals."

But South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said he was concerned with Wellington City's methods.

He said the Wellington council had raised a reputational risk to a company SWDC had invested in.

"In my opinion, the issue that's being raised by Wellington City Council is an operational review," he said.

"But they have taken it to a governance question – 'should we be involved with Wellington Water'?"

"Which is inappropriate, in my opinion. I'm actually very critical of Wellington City Council for doing this. As a shareholder, as South Wairarapa, we work very collaboratively with them."

Wellington Water was formed in 2014 by a merger of Wellington, Hutt and the Greater Wellington Regional Council water supply services.

It has faced issues managing the district's water functions. Almost immediately, the firm recommended SWDC budget for urgent drinking water upgrades in Pirinoa, Martinborough and Greytown. It also recently reviewed practices after the dump of almost 500,000 litres of treated and partially-treated wastewater into the Ruamahanga River.

The company has been the first point of contact for water issues and sent out information for district residents through its website.

How Wellington Water would manage a similar crisis in Wairarapa would be the company's decision, not the council's, SWDC partnerships and operations manager Euan Stitt said.

The cost of the consultants was being "absorbed by [Wellington Water's] operational budget".

Beijen said the move to bring in extra expertise made "total sense".

"It makes perfect sense for them to bring on further resources to cope with this. It's the same as if there was a massive issue within any council, and if we'd said we need to bring in comms for this specific issue."

Further water works in South Wairarapa will be considered in the SWDC's annual plan consultation, which begins next month.