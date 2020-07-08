Upgrades to West Coast's Oparara area a threat to rare spiders, expert warns

A West Coast caving expert has warned that a Government-funded tourism project at Oparara poses a threat to an endangered spider, a rare moss and visitors themselves.

Karst specialist and photo-journalist Neil Silverwood said at the West Coast Conservation Board last week that plans to upgrade the road to Oparara Valley, near Karamea, and build new tracks, toilets and bridges, was not one the board should support.

The improvements are a part of a $5.6 million provincial growth fund (PGF) package, backed by the Buller District Council, Development West Coast and iwi but managed by the Department of Conservation (DOC).

DOC says the work will make the road safe for the 15,000 people who visit the Oparara arches annually, and provide the infrastructure needed to protect the fragile limestone environment.

But Silverwood, a conservation board member, said if the project worked as planned and attracted more visitors to Oparara, New Zealand's largest spider (spelungula cavernicola, or Nelson cave spider) would not survive.

"They are light sensitive and tourism pressures are already pushing these animals to the edge.

"I used to guide in there 20 years ago and we would see 15 to 20 of these spiders, the size of your hand, in the Box Canyon-Crazy Paving cave system. Now you can't see any."

Silverwood said the PGF goal was to attract 68,000 visitors by 2021, and if that happened the spiders would probably be exterminated.

"The PGF fund is a really poor fit for DOC – the aim is to drive up visitor numbers, while DOC is supposed to be protecting nature."

A type of moss found in only one part of the Oparara Basin would also be at risk from increased visitor numbers, he said.

"But the biggest danger is to people ... the arches are a dying cave system, which is collapsing bit by bit. DOC has a geological report from 2016, which says failure could occur without warning and the results for the public could be catastrophic."

DOC was severely conflicted in the drive to increase visitor numbers and at the same time keep them safe, and was working outside of the advice it had been given, Silverwood said.

Fellow conservation board member Barry Hughes said the different stages of the project had been approved and were going forward.

There were increased security measures to stop people going into the hazardous areas, and tracks would be routed away from the rare moss, Hughes said.

Silverwood agreed tracks could be shifted, but he believed that could also be "an excuse" to build more new tracks.

"It could be really good but we really need to see the whole plan, and the NZ Speleologican Society needs to be involved."

Buller board member Coraleen White said she had seen an email from Silverwood to the Oparara Working Group about possibly shutting down the entire project.

"I'm not one for leaking anything, but I leaked it to the Treaty partner (Ngāi Tahu)," she said.

DOC West Coast manager Mark Davies said the Oparara project had been controversial from the start.

"But the minister decided not to fund Tourism West Coast, but to fund DOC to do this. We reshaped it to focus on protecting the values of the Oparara, make it safe for visitors and protect its cultural significance."

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage had also had some concerns about the project but he had assured her all would be done in accordance with the Kahurangi National Park management plan, Davies said.

"We are working collaboratively with the Oparara Advisory Group; we have some deep philosophical differences to work through and I take note that the Box Canyon/Crazy Paving system is in the publicly accessible area at this point.

“However, that could change with the review of the Kahurangi National Park management plan."We have an absolute duty to protect those spiders," Davies said.