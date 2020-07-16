West Coast town's air quality under scrutiny as winter fires stave off freezing temps

Coal and wood-burners are a common source of home heating in Reefton, as they are for most communities on the West Coast.

Reefton has breached the national environmental standards for air quality standards twice already this winter, the West Coast Regional Council has heard.

The town of about 1000 people lies in the Inanaghua Valley surrounded by hills, and is affected by winter fogs and an atmospheric inversion layer that can trap smoke beneath it.

But Reefton is the only town in the region with a gazetted airshed – an area that must be monitored for air pollution.

The council continuously records airborne concentrations of PM10s – the tiny smoke-borne particles that can damage lungs, and make respiratory illness worse.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The town of about 1000 people lies in the Inanaghua Valley surrounded by hills.

The standard allows one 24-hour average PM10 concentration of over 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air, per year.

That level was exceeded on two days, June 21 and June 26, according to planning and science manager Hadley Mills.

The council's science team has had Envirolink funding of $60,000 this winter to investigate Reefton emissions and recently installed more equipment to monitor even finer particles, in response to new Government requirements.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff In Reefton, there are plans to revive a derelict powerhouse, the first public electricity in the southern hemisphere.

But the team could not establish clear goals for managing Reefton's air quality because it was waiting for the government to finalise a revised version of the national standard, Mills reported.

The council worked with the Reefton community some years ago to test electrostatic filters attached to chimneys and found they reduced emissions to some degree.But the changes to air quality standards now being proposed cast doubt on whether such devices would still be acceptable, Mills said.