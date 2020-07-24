Raising a stink over broken Te Araroa landfill

The old landfill at Te Araroa has been exposed following heavy rain.

The “sickening” smell emanating from an old Te Araroa landfill that was ruptured by high tides earlier this month, leaving the area strewn with rubbish, is concerning local woman Ripeka Irwin.

“The stench coming from it is so powerful, it is sickening,” Irwin said.

The smell is among her main concerns about the old dump now the breach has been largely repaired by Gisborne District Council.

The council was wrapping the former 2500sqm landfill, next to the Awatere River mouth, in erosion-proof fabric and building a rock wall to protect it from the river and sea.

The repair seemed to hold up well during recent heavy rain, Irwin said.

A community meeting is planned for next week to work out how to deal with the contaminated site in the long term, with some locals calling for it to be completely excavated and for its rubbish to be shipped away.

Irwin said in the past few days she had to tell three surfers who were using the beach adjacent to the dump about the breach and potential contamination.

She wants the council to put up warning signs. She is also concerned for locals who continue to fish in the area, saying the council should do a mail-out to update them.

The council is yet to advise whether people should avoid swimming and fishing near the old dump.

However, it said the smell coming from the site, while unpleasant, was not dangerous.

Community lifelines director Dave Wilson, who was to visit Te Araroa today, said the methane smell was “an expected side effect of an old landfill that has been uncovered and subsequently had rain and seawater enter the old fill material”.

The material’s exposure to air and the use of construction equipment on top of the old dump also generated odour as the material continued to break down, Wilson said.

Council staff were checking the site daily. Irwin, with help from other concerned locals, collected eight ute-loads of rubbish that washed out of the old dump.

She said locals had been warning the council for years about the risk of the landfill rupturing.

There had been “generations of frustration and anger and hope that one person might hear and push for our community”, she said.