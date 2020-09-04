Work on Featherston's blocked sewage could be up to four years away

Featherston resident (and current councillor) Garrick Emms has been keeping a close eye on the waste water scheme's developments.

Featherston's sewage saga could spend up to four more years blocked in the pipelines.

The next milestone on the long road to the town's upgraded wastewater plant is on the horizon.

But it could still be a long time before the new equipment is switched on.

Recent reports to South Wairarapa District Council’s assets and services committee by Wellington Water have outlined a project roadmap.

But the infrastructure experts have warned “interest and issues raised” could add even more time to the already drawn-out process.

South Wairarapa District councillors are set to receive concepts of the proposed upgrades this month.

The changes to the town’s sewage set up have been stuck in the pipelines for some time.

The plant was constructed in 1975, and an upgrade project was first mooted more than a decade ago, with the aim to clean up the waterways by using treated wastewater to irrigate land.

SWDC aims to discharge 100 per cent of its wastewater to land by 2039.

The district was granted consents by Greater Wellington Regional Council for similar systems in Greytown and Martinborough.

The former opened last year, and Martinborough's has been in action since 2017, although it has suffered at least three breakages this year alone.

The district applied for a consent for the upgrades to its Featherston operation in 2017.

But overwhelming public opposition led to a series of hearings, which were cancelled three times.

In March this year, SWDC canned the proposals, and started from scratch with its new infrastructure partner, Wellington Water.

Since then, staffers at the conglomerate have made the plant one of four major projects for the district.

These also include programmes for safer drinking water and risk reduction for wastewater across the district, and further work on Martinborough’s drinking water.

None of these projects qualify for funding from the $2.84 windfall SWDC landed as part of the Three Waters reforms, as they are already in train.

That money is a stimulus package for new work.

Wellington Water's project team aims to give councillors a first glimpse during September.

From there, papers discussed in recent SWDC committee meetings lay out the road ahead.

Council will be handed a shortlist of option by November, approval for their preference is sought by March 2021, and the “concept phase” is due in the middle of next year.

However, the report warned that the long-awaited switch on may not be imminent.

“The development phase, the selection of preferred option and preparation of the concept design is expected to take 12 months and is expected be complete in June 2021,” the report said.

“The completion of any physical works once a consent is given may take up to four years dependent on the interest and issues raised through the consent process.”

SWDC’s assets and services committee next meets on Wednesday, September 23.