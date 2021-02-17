Rubbish drop-off sites to be banned by Waipā District Council

The weekly pile of rubbish bags on Baffin Street, Pirongia is being stopped from February 26.

Waipā district residents’ habit of using unofficial drop-off sites for their rubbish bags is being curbed by the district council as a measure to reduce littering, odour, and vermin at the sites.

Some of the sites are so popular, piles of up to 30 or more bags are often left on the berm for days ahead of and after collection.

“It’s unfair for those living nearby to have to deal with these sites. If rubbish bags were only left there on the day of collection, then it wouldn’t be an issue but that unfortunately is not what is happening,” Waipā District Council compliance manager Karl Tutty says.

The Waipā District Council doesn’t collect rubbish, and the contracted service to do so is not paid for by ratepayers. Residents are encouraged to choose a preferred provider.

Tom Lee/Stuff A hand written note on a sign at the dumping site.

In Pirongia, EnviroWaste does a roadside collection on Friday, also picking up yellow bags from the corner near the intersection of Baffin and Franklin Streets, which is where those not on the collection route put their bags.

“What we are finding is there are drop-off points people are leaving their rubbish bags at for days ahead of collection and sometimes even the day after collection,” Waipā District Council communications advisor Regan Schoultz says.

“So we have got massive piles of rubbish just sitting there for three or four days. It’s becoming such an issue, a terrible smell and animals often rip open the bags.

“I’ve actually got a collection point on the corner of my street and there is always rubbish just strewn everywhere.”

The Baffin/Franklin Street site will be the first to go from February 26.

Other sites named include the corner of French Pass and Maungakawa Roads in Cambridge and the intersection of Hydro Road and State Highway 1 in Karāpiro.

Ratepayers in the largely rural Waipā district choose their own rubbish contractors, but a lot of residents simply buy the yellow EnviroWaste bags from the supermarket because of convenience.

“When residents pay for the bag, that is their contract with EnviroWaste,” Shoulltz says.

“We want to get the word out there that it is up to residents to use a service provider that works for them, not to just grab a bag at the supermarket.”

Not all properties can use the yellow rubbish bags which are provided by EnviroWaste, Tutty says.

Many rural properties should be using a wheelie bin service instead of bags, or taking their rubbish to a transfer station as the bags will not be collected from the street outside of their houses, he says.

“We understand residents will need a bit of time to sort out a new rubbish provider if they have been using these drop-off points so they’ll have a short grace period to do so.

“However, after this time we will start actively monitoring these sites and fining those who continue to dump their rubbish there.”