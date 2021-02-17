Government blamed for extended lockdown impacts

Waitomo District Council’s resources have been chewed up dealing with with the Government’s shovel-ready programmes.

Delays in the Waitomo District Council works programme, caused by the 2020 Covid 19 lockdown, have been exacerbated by staff time required to deal with the Government’s own post Covid-19 lockdown stimulus packages, councillors have heard.

In his quarterly report to the council’s Audit Risk and Finance Committee Zoom meeting this week, the council’s business support general manager, Alister Duncan, said while the council has underspent on the works programme, demand for the small council’s resources to deal with the Government’s shovel-ready programmes came on top of delays to the works programme caused by the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

The Waitomo District Council is not alone in dealing with the issues, with the groundswell in demand forrelevant resources generated by central government's significant short term, stimulus funding (eg: Three Waters, shovel-ready infrastructure) not matched by a corresponding increase in the required, skill base, Duncan said in the report.

“That has meant the initial restart delay caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, compounded by the significant Three Waters Reform funding programme, has stretched staff capacity and resourcing and impacted on the delivery of work programmes.

“Overlaying that is the simultaneous delivery of the2020/21 annual plan works programmes, currently at the peak half-way stage, and the three-yearly reviewand planning for the 10-year plan project.”

In addition, he said the contractors who normally do the “day work” in the water and sewerage areas are scarce.

“The contractors’ availability is at quite a premium in these areas. There is a significant amount of work out there everybody is trying to get done,” he says.

Duncan is expecting the initial lag on the capital programme of work and some operational programmes will continue to impact on project delivery in the next two quarters.

Answering Government questions about the Three Waters programme required a "whole of council response” council chief executive Chris Ryan told councillors.

“It’s also being able to meet the Government’s expectations around the delivery of information, against their requests for information, which has been an integral part of the Three Waters reform,” Ryan said.

“That has been a huge stressor on this particular organisation, because it has taken a whole of organisation response to be able to deliver to the standard required, within the time frames dictated.”

He told councillors the impact on the council’s planned programme delivery and ability to deliver on future programmes could flow through to what the council may plan to do in the draft long term plan review to be presented to the public in April.

The council's net operating surplus of $3,768,000 was $2.06 million more than budgeted for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Total expenditure was $1.37m less than budgeted for the same period. This is less than forecast due to: Expenditures for Sealed and Unsealed Pavement Maintenance cost, professional services costs and the costs for Roading; Business Unit (RBU) costs were $433,000 less than budgeted; Legal and consultants’ fees for the District Plan Review were $357,000 less than budgeted due to timing of this project; Risk management initiatives and the investment policy review expenditure we e $158,000 less than budgeted; Sewerage operations and maintenance costs, sludge disposal and consent compliance costs were $131,000 less than budgeted.

Total revenue was $689,000 more than budgeted for the period ended December 31. Some of this was funded by:

The Three Waters Reform Programme stimulus funding of $1.75m; $250,000 was received for the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) community recovery programme grant.

These increases in revenue were partly offset by reduced subsidy of $1.37m for roads and footpaths as both operational and capital expenditure were less than budgeted.