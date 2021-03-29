Invercargill City Council's $112m capital works spend 'ambitious'

Deputy Mayor Nobby Clark has voting against the council's Long-term Plan document raising concerns that the museum redevelopment work has been pushed out to 2026.

The Invercargill City Council’s planned $112 million capital works programme has been described as ambitious, while the museum redevelopment also remains a sticking point with some councillors.

Prior to the council putting its draft 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan document out for consultation on Tuesday Audit New Zealand representative Andy Burns told councillors there were three key areas of risk.

One was the Three Water reforms and another was the council’s high level of dependency on external funding to get various planned projects across the line.

The third was the “ambitious” $112m worth of capital work projects that the council has scheduled to support community wellbeing over the next ten years.

“There is a lot of risk around simply being able to deliver the capital programme within a 10-year period,” Burns said.

Included in the capital works programme is the museum redevelopment, Rugby Park strengthening, and development of Urban Play Spaces, amongst other projects.

On Monday Cr Nobby Clark voted against the Long-Term Plan document which will go out for public consultation.

He raised concerns that the planned museum redevelopment will be pushed out to 2026, instead of the indication late last year that it would be a three-year project.

“I’m getting a wide-range of community feedback regarding the [museum] project being too far out to the future,” Clark said.

Staff has identified internal resourcing and capacity in the market as two problem areas for the council as it eyes up the capital work programme.

Clark made his own inquiries and said he had feedback from two construction companies that they did have the capacity to pick up the work.

He encouraged those individuals and groups who wanted quicker action on the museum to express their views through the public consultation process.

John Hawkins/Stuff Invercargill City Councillor Nigel Skelt says there is a massive community expectation [to get the museum sorted

Cr Nigel Skelt supported Clark’s push to get the museum redevelopment brought forward.

“Cr Clark is correct, there is a massive community expectation [to get the museum sorted],” he said.

“If there is any way that we can move this project forward then I think we should put all of our energy into it.”

Cr Alex Crackett agreed the community has been clear that they were not happy with some of the closures.

Although she was also wary of overpromising and under-delivering on what can be done, because the council has had a history of doing that, Crackett said.

Robyn Edie Invercargill city councillor Darren Ludlow said council should wait to hear from the community through the public consultation period rather than “jumping to conclusions” with the Long-Term Plan.

Cr Darren Ludlow said council should wait to hear from the community through the public consultation period rather than “jumping to conclusions”.

He said if the answer was yes, the community wants the museum moved forward, then the question the council would need to deal with is what to shift out?

“For one thing to come in something is going to have to go out because there is only so much debt that we are able to raise to carry out the projects.”

“It is a game of Tetris,” Ludlow said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill City Councillor Ian Pottinger is worried “political interference” could interfere with the Long-Term Plan which could create something special for 50 years time.

Cr Pottinger said he finally had confidence that there was a road map to get work done, and he did not understand the fuss over the museum before it went out to consultation.

His view was that the council needed to get the Long-Term Plan right, rather than getting “a rush job done”.

Pottinger was worried “political interference” could interfere with the Long-Term Plan which could create something special for 50 years time “when we are not here”.

Public consultation for the Long-Term Plan opens on Tuesday with public hearings to be held in May.