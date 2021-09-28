Wairarapa roads get multimillion-dollar funding boost

A convoy of trucks makes its way from Wairarapa to Hawke's Bay.

Wairarapa district councils have had a sizeable portion of local road improvement and maintenance works funded by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency’s (NZTA) National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

It adds to funding confirmed earlier this year as part of NZTA’s Funding Assistance Rate (FAR).

South Wairarapa ratepayers have fared best, with 60 per cent of planned low cost low risk [LCLR] works over the next three years funded by the NTLP.

LCLR works include improving freight connections, walking and cycling improvements, and general safety improvements.

READ MORE:

* Rural roads may suffer as transport funding hole opens

* NZTA says it never committed to spending $43m on SH3 upgrades

* New 80kmh speed limits for Napier-Taupō Road proposed after safety concerns raised

* Taranaki roads reaching crisis point - New Plymouth mayor



A South Wairarapa District Council spokesperson said the funding was “great news for our district”.

Of about $2.5 million in local road improvements in South Wairarapa, 72 per cent would be funded.

Of about $13.8m in local road maintenance works, 58 per cent would be funded in the next three years, and of $500,000 in Road to Zero works, 71 per cent would be funded.

Carterton District Council [CDC] on the other hand will get a lower ratio funded through the NTLP – 51 per cent over the next three years.

Of about $1.2m in Carterton local road improvements, 43 per cent would be funded through the NTLP.

Of about $10.4m in local road maintenance, 52 per cent would be funded, and of $300,000 in Road to Zero works, 52 per cent would be funded.

CDC infrastructure, services, and regulatory manager Dave Gittings said NZTA had provided councils an indicative amount from their maintenance claim prior to long term planning.

“At that time, Waka Kotahi gave us that indicative amount of $10,106,000 for CDC’s three years of operating expenditure of which the transport agency will fund under the FAR conditions [53 per cent the first year, 52 per cent the second, and 51 per cent the third].

He said the recent data seemed to confound the maintenance dollars with low cost, low risk [LCLR] funding.

“The LCLR numbers have come down by about 50 per cent from what was asked for.

“The bottom line for CDC is that we will have money to maintain our network to the current standard as well as undertake improvements, just not as many improvements as we would wish for.

“We will re-prioritise the safety improvements so that they remain on our list but we will need to push them further out in the planning.”

He said NZTA’s FAR rate was on the decline nationally, but that NTLP funding had increased.

In Masterton, 57 per cent of LCLR works would be funded through the NTLP.

Local road improvements projects in Masterton totalled $604,800; local road maintenance projects were $36.5m; and Road to Zero projects totalled $4.4m.

NZTA regional relationships director Emma Speight said $3.1 billion had been invested in the Wellington region, part of a wider $24.3b investment in the land transport system across New Zealand.

“The investment in Wellington is a 63 per cent increase compared to the previous 2018-21 National Land Transport Programme [NTLP],” she said.

“Our investment during the next three years will support an integrated and well-designed land transport system to get people using different ways to move around for many of their journeys.”