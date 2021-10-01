Southern mayors say Govt has more convincing to do on Three Waters reform

Southland Mayor Gary Tong: "To date, it would be fair to say we don’t have sufficient information to make a decision."

As the Government ends its two-month engagement over Three Waters, southern councils remain confused about what the shakeup would mean for their regions.

The proposed reform means management of drinking, waste and stormwater systems would shift away from individual councils and into the hands of four regional authorities.

It has been met with scepticism from many councils, including pockets of the south.

From a government perspective, the reasons for centralising water are simple: local authorities are not equipped to meet the growing costs of ageing infrastructure.

READ MORE:

* 'It's just a bloody nuisance': Southland Mayor on Three Waters email bombardment

* Southern mayors ask Government to hit pause on national three water reforms

* Councils urged to find 'West Coast way' of withholding information from the public



Between drinking and environmental standards – and allowing for population growth – the Government calculates between $120billion and $185billion needs to be invested.

But a common sentiment is shared by southern mayors following the end of a two-month engagement: they are none the wiser whether they want to join or not.

In his sixth term, Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks understands the pressure of ageing infrastructure well. He also understood the status quo was not going to work for his region.

One of the main issues his council faced was disseminating dense data that made it difficult to ascertain outcomes.

"Along the way, we've said the Government haven't given us enough information. Actually, as I sit back and reflect on that, they've given us a whole lot of information. In some ways, they've given us too much information."

John Hawkins/Stuff Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks says there are millions of dollars of assets sitting in infrastructure.

Hicks said the pipes in all local authorities had been under-invested in for about 60 years, and believed it was in part due to the invisibility of the infrastructure.

"There's millions of dollars of assets sitting there but you can’t see them. The only connection you have with those assets is when you turn the tap on and water comes out, or you flush the toilet and water goes away."

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan was frustrated by rhetoric about being "in or out" of a proposal that was, in his view, still in its infancy.

Cadogan was critical of councils that had already opted out, saying it tarnished public opinion and made it difficult to have discussion on the issue going forward.

"We felt it was an absolute insult to our communities that we make a statement before we know what the final proposal is," he said.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the Government had taken onboard feedback, but wished to reaffirm the status quo would not continue.

Southland Mayor Gary Tong said: "To date, it would be fair to say we don’t have sufficient information to make a decision."

Tong said Otago and Southland councils had indicated they would opt out based on the current information they had, a sentiment he believed was echoed throughout the country.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan says his council felt it was an absolute insult to their communities to make a statement before they knew what the final proposal is regarding three waters.

He was not afraid the council would lose assets by joining the scheme, acknowledging that water systems were also a liability.

Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark opposed the proposal in its infant stages, while mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said: "It's hard to know where Auckland is going to go, and some of the [other] big players. That will have a profound effect."

"It's been pretty consistent, the answer to everything has been ‘well we don’t know’, ‘we need more consultation’, ‘give us the data’."

John Hawkins Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt says it's hard to know what some of the bigger players may decide on three waters.

Shadbolt believed the Government had a mandate to push the proposal through regardless of council opposition.

On Tuesday, the Queenstown Lakes District Council held an extraordinary meeting to discuss its response, and Mayor Jim Boult described the reforms it as a "hospital pass".

With the two-month consultation period now complete, Mahuta is now taking feedback back to Cabinet.

Cabinet will consider the next steps for the reforms once a final report has been constructed, including a process for public consultation.