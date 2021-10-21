South Wairarapa councillor resigns after moving towns

Featherston ward councillor Ross Vickery has resigned from South Wairarapa District Council (SWDC) after shifting to his hometown, Waihi.

The lawyer and former air force navigator won the 2018 by-election prompted by the resignation of Dayle Harwood, and was re-elected in 2019 with the most votes in the Featherston ward.

Because his resignation, effective October 18, falls within a year of the next local government elections, there is a possibility his replacement will be appointed, rather than elected.

He hoped his successor would be former councillor Colin Olds, the highest polling unsuccessful candidate from 2019.

“He gets his hands into local matters, rolls his sleeves up, and continues to work hard for the community,” Vickery said of Olds.

A council spokesperson said SWDC would follow the requirements of the Local Electoral Act 2002 in relation to extraordinary vacancies, and following the outcome of this process, would inform the public.

Vickery had originally intended to continue working as a councillor remotely from Waihi but said there was “lots going on” in the district and that ratepayers and residents needed “boots on ground in Wairarapa and not some ethereal presence from afar”.

Reflecting on his time on council, he appreciated the support and encouragement he had received from councillors, council staff, and the public.

In particular, he looked fondly on the “turnaround in thinking” about Featherston’s wastewater issue.

Councillors have recently been presented with a shortlist of options for the future of Featherston’s wastewater after starting from scratch with its new infrastructure partner Wellington Water last year.

The district applied for a consent for upgrades to its operation in 2017, but overwhelming public opposition led to a series of hearings, which were cancelled three times.

Vickery was hopeful “fresh blood” on the council [staff and elected members] would result in a good solution for the long-running saga.

Reflecting on challenges of working as a councillor, Vickery said the most difficult aspect was that local government was “burdened” by legislation and decision-making in Wellington.

He said so many roles and responsibilities fell on local government, from dog control to building consents, and that “a small council has to do just as much work as a bigger council”.

Ticking boxes such as creating long-term plans was an “exhausting process” for all involved, he said.

“People may complain about the number of staff at councils, but this is the reason. And for such a low rating base such as SWDC, the burden has to be spread.”

He said a saving grace for SWDC was its shift to more shared services, including roading, which is shared with Carterton District Council under the banner Ruamāhanga Roads.

“There’s a lot to be said for amalgamation but that flies in the face of localism. You can’t have both.”

Vickery said Featherston would always have a “fond place” in his heart and that there were still a lot of challenges to overcome.

“Elected members are ready and willing to listen to residents. Work with your elected members.”

Vickery’s law firm on Fitzherbert St would now be serviced by HubLegal.

His wife Kate Mead’s bookshop Loco Coffee and Books would be run by Martin Davis, a recently returned Featherston resident.

Mead is sourcing suitable premises in Waihi or Paeroa to set up a similar business.

Vickery and Mead were also trustees of Featherston Booktown and their contributions to the Featherston community would be missed.

SWDC chief executive Harry Wilson said Vickery “made a marvellous contribution to council and his sage advice will be missed by us all”.

Vickery had been a member of council, the Featherston Community Board, the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee, the Assets and Services Committee, and chair of the Planning and Regulatory Committee.