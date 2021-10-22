South Wairarapa campgrounds earn Labour Weekend reprieve

Te Awaiti campsite on the South Wairarapa coast will be open this weekend.

Two South Wairarapa campsites have earned a reprieve for Labour Weekend and beyond after the council closed them for overnight camping last week due to a one-in-100-year flood risk.

The decision to close the sites at North Tora and Te Awaiti has been controversial, with many residents arguing that flooding rarely happens at the sites.

They believe advisory signs are enough to mitigate the risk.

But on the eve of the long weekend, South Wairarapa District Council has confirmed that a short-term solution proposed by the Martinborough Community Board would be enough to mitigate flash-flooding risks over the long weekend, because the weather forecast was "favourable".

READ MORE:

* Plimmerton floods: Council admits community's lost faith over stormwater failures

* Wairarapa Moana up for at least another five years of pollution

* Wairarapa to get $2.5 million electromagnetic underground heli-survey



Board member Aidan Ellims, a former police officer, had previously sent an operational plan to council chief executive Harry Wilson outlining how the council could minimise and mitigate the flood risk to freedom campers over Labour Weekend.

Ellims volunteered to administer the plan and said he would work with available emergency services.

The solution, and others proposed by the community board, was initially turned down by chief executive Harry Wilson who made the decision to close the camping grounds to overnight campers on October 11.

On Thursday, a council spokesperson said it had assessed the interim solution and considered it was "fit-for-purpose as a temporary solution for Labour Weekend".

"However, the risk from flooding and campsite inundation remains, and this short-term solution is only possible due to the favourable weather forecast for the three days over Labour Weekend," the spokesperson said.

The council spokesperson said the two campgrounds would remain open beyond Labour Weekend, subject to weather conditions, while the council worked through risk mitigation options with the community board.

If a "workable solution" was unable to be found over the next few weeks, the campsites would be closed to overnight camping.

Martinborough Community Board chairwoman Mel Maynard said board members welcomed the decision to keep the two campgrounds open for Labour Weekend "which will benefit local residents and visitors to our district".

"We will work with council and members of our community next week towards finding a long term solution for mitigating a one-in-100 year flood risk with the aim to keep the campgrounds permanently open in the future."