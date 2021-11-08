South Wairarapa towns' expansion plans set to be approved

Aerial shot of Featherston circa 2019. Council planners have set aside zoning for development in the new spatial plan.

As more people succumb to the lure of a provincial life, South Wairarapa’s leaders are set to sign off on long term development plans for its three main towns.

Estimates showed the populations of the towns were predicted to increase by about 2500 people over the next 30 years.

A range of options to accommodate this growth have been presented to South Wairarapa councillors for approval on Wednesday.

One of the most controversial has been the intensification of Martinborough’s central residential area.

About 71 lots could be created with sizes ranging from 150-200m2.

People who submitted to a consultation process earlier this year believed that increasing the density in the town centre would be a good option in principle as it was closer to all services and provides people with choice, but others had concerns that increased density would result in a loss of small-town character.

A report to SWDC said adopting design guidelines would mitigate any risks associated with intensification.

Supplied Martinborough looks significantly different today compared with this 2001 aerial photo.

“The current commercial area within the town centre is covered by heritage guidelines, whereby any addition, alteration or new build requires resource consent to ensure the design of the building is complementary to the heritage values and surrounding buildings within this area,” the report said.

“Design guides have been successful in balancing growth and retention of heritage/small town feel in places such as Arrowtown, Waihi, Kerikeri.”

As well as this intensification option, other areas for growth included in the council’s spatial plan involve releasing up to 150 ha throughout the district for residential lifestyle [2000-4000m2] and mid-residential [about 500m2] housing.

Once the spatial plan is adopted, design characteristics, specific lot sizes, and infrastructure development and costings would be undertaken as part of the structure and master planning process.

Master planning was set to happen in the next two years for Martinborough and Featherston.

Most of Greytown’s new growth areas were set to be freed up within the next seven years.

Earlier submissions to the draft spatial plan noted a need for housing development in the short and long term throughout South Wairarapa as house prices were unaffordable due to a lack of supply.

Last month’ property report from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand showed a record median house price in South Wairarapa of $870,000 for the month of September.

This compared to a median price of $1 million in Wellington City.

South Wairarapa’s median price was $200,000 higher than the neighbouring Carterton district and $45,000 higher than Upper Hutt City.