Blenheim river still flooded because of broken weed-cutter boat

A river in Marlborough has been in flood for the best part of a month, despite there being no rain.

“Maybe they’re just too busy with other things,” said Sonu Karwal, pointing at the new library being built across the road.

Karwal, who manages a restaurant overlooking the Taylor River in the centre of Blenheim, was wondering why the Marlborough District Council hadn’t done something to get the water down.

He said his Raupō customers were constantly complaining and pointing it out.

The council said on Thursday the overflowing Taylor River was due to a build-up of weed in the lower Ōpaoa River and a break-down in equipment. They planned to rectify this soon.

“We did not have any rain for the last two weeks, but look how bad it is. It's very messy,” Karwal said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Raupō cafe manager Sonu Karwal, left, with employee Baldev Gill say the flooding is worse than usual.

Woodbourne resident Debie​ Andrews said the water was nowhere near as clear as it was when she was a child.

“When I was a kid and I used to come up here, all of it was clear [of weeds], none of it was here,” Andrews said.

“I do notice the weeds, I think it's a bit of a shame when it used to be so clear. But otherwise it's OK, it's still nice to come and look at anyway.

“Compared to when I was a kid a lot more work has been done on the path, and I'm going back 30-odd years ...”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A walking path along the Taylor River is underwater due to a build-up of weeds.

Council rivers engineer Geoff Dick said the weed was “more pronounced” than normal “thanks to” a warm and wet summer.

And the council’s weed-cutter boat had broken down, which limited the early summer cut.

The part needed for the weed-cutter had arrived from Australia, and was expected to be fitted over Easter.

“The public will have noticed the high levels of water in the Taylor, particularly near Raupō cafe,” Dick said.

“This is due to the normal build-up of weed which we get during the warm summer months, but the water level will drop once we get our weed boat back on the Ōpaoa River.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Weed cutting on the Taylor River was “limited” in early summer because of a machine break-down.

A variety of aquatic weeds grew prolifically in the Taylor and lower Ōpaoa rivers, Dick said.

He said the lower Ōpaoa weed was cut three times a year using the council’s weed-cutter boat. The council usually removed weed growth from the river by Raupō by digger and weed rake.

The council was also upgrading a section of stopbank near the Purkiss St entrance to the Taylor River reserve.

And the trees in the stopbank at Brook Street were removed because they were beginning to fail and residents were concerned a large limb or tree might fall their way, Dick said.

“Cutting the trees down is the easy part. Stumping them and repairing the stopbank is quite a big job and will likely be completed in two parts.”