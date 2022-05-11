Quarter of homes in Blenheim and Renwick have one person

The council is to review its “Urban Residential 1” zone to identify and address any constraints to intensification.

A quarter of all homes in Blenheim and Renwick have only one person in them, possibly because smaller properties in the region are still thin on the ground.

That’s why the Marlborough District Council is having another look at land intended for “intensive” housing, which currently isn’t being developed fast enough.

A report prepared off the back of a recent housing preference study has recommended the council review its land zoned “Urban Residential 1” – the wider central Blenheim area – to identify and address any constraints to intensification.

The study was presented to the council’s planning and finance meeting last week and committee chairperson Mark Peters said intensification in Blenheim’s inner circle was not occurring at the rate anticipated, and it was important to understand why.

“The council wants to see inner Blenheim thriving in the long term. Having more people living in or close to the town centre can bring vitality and generate economic, social and cultural activity and benefits,” Peters said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Housing along Percy St, zoned Urban Residential 1 in Blenheim.

While the study showed most people preferred a standalone dwelling, once financial constraints were applied, they were willing to live in more intensive housing – like attached dwellings and apartments.

Councillor David Croad said he was “floored” to learn a quarter of homes in Blenheim and Renwick were one-person households.

Councillor Francis Maher said it was “vital for our town ... vital for our people” that the council addressed the lack of one-bedroom and two-bedroom properties in central Blenheim.

“The fact that a quarter of people are in single households, that is actually quite stunning ... This is something that we actually need to put our resources into, money should not be an excuse to actually make this happen.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Marlborough District Council environmental policy manager Pere Hawes presented the “Housing We’d Choose” report to councillors on Thursday.

Marlborough Sustainable Housing Trust chairwoman Bev James said the number of single-person households was understandable given Marlborough’s ageing population.

But Blenheim had a “huge mismatch” between what was available on the market and the size of the houses people wanted, James said.

“If someone retired, and it's just them, and they own a three or a four-bedroom family home, where are they going to go in Blenheim? There are not a lot of two bedrooms and not everyone can afford to go to a retirement village,” she said.

The ‘Housing We’d Choose’ study surveyed more than 300 residents across Blenheim, Renwick, Spring Creek and Grovetown. Of them, 76% already owned a home, and 24% were renting.

It found when people searched for a home, 74% looked for “adequate garaging” and off-street parking. Other highly rated factors included the home being safe from crime and natural hazards, sunny and a freehold title.

The council planned to distribute the study to property developers and the Marlborough Housing Group.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Councillor Gerald Hope said his preference was to look at how they could get more housing in the CBD.

Councillor Gerald Hope said the report needed to get to the “right staff”, who could bring together the right people in the development sector.

He said the CBD was “decidedly lacking direction”.

“My preference is to see the strategy of somehow creating the opportunity for more intensive, purpose-built, terrace houses ... as is happening all around New Zealand,” Hope said.

“I think we can do it in a discrete and aesthetically pleasing way, because Blenheim CBD and the area around it has got massive potential, for retirees, young families ... it’s there.”

Councillor Michael Fitzpatrick said the report did not present as something new to him – and it was clear the council needed to allow “intensification” of housing outside the land zoned Urban Residential 1.

The research noted, Māori, Pacific and Asian people, and those 29 years and under were underrepresented in the survey, compared to the general population. The renting population surveyed, at 24%, was also underrepresented compared to the actual population, at 40%.

Marlborough’s population is projected to reach 61,000 by 2048. Nearly 80% of this growth was projected to occur within 10 kilometres of central Blenheim.