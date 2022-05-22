Marlborough mayor yet to decide on chasing third term

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett has not yet decided if he will chase a third term.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett has yet to “put the energy” into making a decision about whether he will chase a third term.

The two-term mayor, and two-term councillor, said the local election, set down for October 8, was at the back of his mind, and he had “other things to focus on” at the moment.

“Like anything I do, I like to think I'm well-organised, and I'm reflective, and I do everything for the right reasons. The elections haven't really come into my thinking at this point in time,” Leggett said.

“I suppose from me, I tend not to rush into things, I haven’t in the last four elections, I certainly won't be doing it now when it becomes front and centre.”

Leggett said he and his partner Anne Best had however been chatting “on-and-off” about this year’s local election.

“But we certainly haven't made any time where we've sat down and said ‘right, what are we going to do?’”

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Marlborough Mayor John Leggett with partner Anne Best.

Leggett, who had at this point in the lead-up to the last election already declared he would be running, said all councillors had a lot on their plate at the moment.

“We're in an annual plan process at the moment, and [that] required a lot of energy and work for me and many other members of council,” he said.

“We've got a process there that we're working through ... I want to make sure we do that really well.

“The other thing that I'm noticing too, with the traffic light at orange, a lot of the community events are now starting to happen, so it's not only the big stuff that we've had on our plate, but I've ended up with many invitations to go to all manner of community events which is good.

“It's a sign that things are starting to pick back up.”

He said anybody putting their hand up for the council this election should consider the number of government reforms being undertaken.

“The Government has made it really clear that Three Waters reform is something that they'll be pushing to put through in this term, and the other reforms and the future of local government are bubbling away in the background. You'd need to have a good handle on that,” he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Anybody putting their hand up for the council this election should consider the number of government reforms being undertaken, Leggett said.

“As a council, I know personally we've put a lot of time and effort into understanding it, and how it will affect Marlborough as a region, and we've certainly put our best foot forward when it comes to being part of the process.

“The RM (resource management) reforms are becoming quite topical at the moment, we're submitting on that at a number of meetings with the Ministry for the Environment.”

He said the Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment was another important project, after the council agreed to borrow up to $110 million on behalf of Port Marlborough.

He said he “purposely” had not gone out and asked councillors if they intended to run again.

“Obviously it's up to them personally about how they want to respond to that,” he said.

“But I think we've done well as a council, and I'm pretty pleased with that.”