Palmerston North councillors try to patch a 'broken' rates system

Palmerston North ratepayers are likely to get some relief from the rates bills proposed for next year that could have seen some homeowners with 20% to 40% increases.

The committee of the city council is making changes to the way the proposed 8.3% total rates rise is shared out, and also trying to cut spending.

But Mayor Grant Smith said despite everything councillors were doing over the two-day debate that started on Thursday, it could not fix the system.

“It is clear local government does have some issues.”

The system of raising rates revenue was unsustainable, he said.

The council is legally bound to use revaluations of the city set last year, that saw much residential land more than double in value, translating into huge rates increases for some homeowners.

Smith had the support of a majority of councillors to write to Valuer-General Neill Sullivan expressing frustration at the way the revaluations were done and were binding.

He said the way valuations were set was not well-understood by councillors and the public, and the system should be more open to scrutiny.

Smith said many submitters had drawn councillors’ attention to examples of huge variations in valuations that ought to be questioned.

Finance strategy manager Steve Paterson said the revaluations reflected what was going on in the property market, and had been carried in a proper and professional manner.

One of the legal rules was that land had to be valued as if it was vacant, and its potential to be developed to its highest and best use, he said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A small gathering of ratepayers gathered in the Palmerston North City Council chamber for the start of the annual rates debate.

Some councillors said the council had been too slow to recognise the implications the new valuations would have for rates, and too slow to alert the public.

Cr Susan Baty said if they had been on to it earlier, they could have considered the use of targeted rates to help spread the rates increase more evenly.

But she did not support writing to the Valuer-General.

“It makes us look stupid,” she said.

So far in the debate the councillors have recommended increasing the differential applied to non-residential properties from 180% to 200%. That would lift about $2m of the rates load from residential ratepayers.

It has also recommended reducing the uniform annual general charge from the proposed $300 to $200. That would benefit the lower three-quarters of residential ratepayers.

Councillors also recommend using about $1.45m from its expected end-of-year surplus to pay for operational spending next year.

The surplus was a result of work not completed during the year, largely related to Covid-19 restrictions. The move would shave more than 1% from the overall rates rise.

Programmes worth another $835,000 identified by staff would be dropped, shaving another 0.77 per cent from the rates increase.

The meeting continues Friday with councillors working through a list of programmes that could be cut.