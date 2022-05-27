Council should explain why it ignored civic facility advice, auditor-general says

An artist impression of how a proposed civic centre in Masterton might be used.

The Office of the Auditor General has revealed flaws in recordkeeping for Masterton’s civic facility project decisions.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the OAG on Thursday.

The OAG said when Masterton District Council decided on June 26, 2019, to progress the option of a new civic facility to public consultation, it had received advice from the project’s Steering Group not to proceed with the project at that time.

At this stage, the council was considering options on the current town hall site.

READ MORE:

* Masterton ratepayers, anti-civic centre group mobilising to stand up to council

* Masterton's $31m civic centre plans approved

* Tauranga City Council slammed for poor ownership of defunct car park



The steering group noted that “there is not a demonstrated need for the project, it does not represent value for money, and the group has significant concerns about the affordability of the project”.

They recommended that the council consult on “not proceeding with a civic/events centre at this time … and to consult on complete demolition of all buildings on the town hall site in the interim”.

Despite this advice, the council voted to consult on three options: complete demolition [$2 million]; complete demolition with a new events centre [$17.5m]; or build a new events centre, retain the facade, and seismically upgrade the municipal and civil defence building [$22m].

This decision was made in public exclusion, and the OAG found there was no record of the council’s reaction to the steering group’s concerns or why it did not follow the group’s advice.

OAG inquiries manager David Lemmon said where a decision was made contrary to advice, “it is advisable to record the reasons for the decision in order to be able to evidence the rationale for it”.

“This step can allay any potential concerns that advice was ignored or not properly considered when making decisions about spending public money.

“It also supports public trust and confidence.

“In the future, the council should ensure that it records the reasons for key decisions, particularly where those decisions differ from advice it has received.”

Lemmon said that, since these events, the council had “taken steps to improve the transparency of decision-making, including keeping fuller minutes of key discussions and decisions”.

Ultimately, the 2019 resolution was revoked in 2020 and replaced with two options for consultation in the council’s Annual Plan.

The preferred option was to “demolish the town hall only and retain the facade, municipal buildings, and civil defence building, and explore the design, cost, and location, of a new multipurpose facility that may include a library”.

The alternative option was to “demolish the existing buildings and facade, and build a new multipurpose facility encompassing space for events and a new library at the most appropriate location for such a facility”.

At the end of 2020, councillors voted 9-2 in a public excluded meeting that the preferred location of the civic facility be "at the north end of town".

This vote informed the 2021 Long-Term Plan, which set the budget of the civic facility at just over $30m.

The most recent estimate, contingency-inclusive, was just over $70m.

An investigation into the project is still underway by the Ombudsman.

Masterton mayor Lyn Patterson welcomed the advice from the OAG and said suggested improvements to processes were already being addressed.

“The council now aims to provider fuller minutes on the reasons for key decisions and has organised further conflict of interest training for elected members and staff.”