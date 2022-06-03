EcoWorld animals do not need to be euthanised, says former manager

Janelle White, former manager of EcoWorld, began drafting a plan for the relocate animals at EcoWorld last year.

The former manager of Picton’s aquarium says there’s no reason for the animals to die if the aquarium is forced to close later this year.

The owner of EcoWorld Aquarium & Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, John Reuhman, has previously said its animals would need to be euthanised if the aquarium closes, as they would not survive in the wild, or survive the process of being relocated.

He made the claims during public protests after the centre’s landlord Port Marlborough decided not to renew the aquarium’s lease in July last year. The port’s chief executive Rhys Welbourn said at the time the port was “incredibly disappointed” that Reuhman was using the animals as “pawns in his game”.

While Reuhman awaits a High Court hearing to challenge the decision to end his lease, set down for September, the aquarium’s former manager Janelle White said this week that she believed the animals could be rehomed or released, and had been planning it herself while she was employed there.

White, a marine biologist, said she had been working through the aquarium’s entire list of species and their options. The centre, which opened in 2004, is home to tuatara, stingray and red-eared turtles, as well as having a yellow-crowned parakeet breeding programme.

Brya Ingram Janelle White, the new manager of the EcoWorld Aquarium & Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Picton, has a diverse array of skills to pour into her passion.

Over the years, the centre rescued and rehabilitated native animals, including more than 100 little blue penguins, and had bred and released more than 50 yellow-crowned parakeets.

White, who started at EcoWorld in May last year, resigned from her position before Christmas and no longer has access to plans she had made for the animals.

“I took an entire specimen list, of every single animal in there, the ages, roughly how long they had been there and the options for re-homing them,” she said.

“So certain animals like the terrestrial, not a problem. There's honestly no reason the freshwater [fish] could not just go back to where they belong, as with most of the saltwater fish.

“I did consult the Ministry of Primary Industries, just to make sure there's no biosecurity risk.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF EcoWorld owner John Reuhman has admitted they will not be euthanising every single animal at the aquarium.

Bigger animals, like the grouper and stingray, would take a bit more care and time to relocate, she said.

“The grouper, because they have cataracts. But any of the small fish will be fine going back to the wild,” she said.

“Their time in captivity has been very short, most of them anyway, and they do still exhibit completely natural behaviours in the aquarium.

“And to be honest, they stand a chance, rather than just sentencing them to death.”

The aquarium was important to the community and had so much potential as an education centre as well as entertainment, White said. “You can do your part for conservation.

“I know Port Marlborough have offered to personally take on the expenses associated with caring for and relocating the animals.

“I personally have volunteered my time to re-home them when it's necessary.”

Helen Nickisson/Stuff White had only just started with EcoWorld when they found out the lease would not be renewed.

Asked on Tuesday if he would euthanise every animal in EcoWorld if they had to close, Reuhman said: “s*** no”.

He said that without approval from the Ministry of Primary Industries, if they were to “let the animals go” they could be prosecuted.

“So we're still working our way through all of the finer points,” he said.

“We are just quietly consulting. Janelle herself did some work on that before she left.”

Reuhman said some of the animals were “habituated” and “performing a function as such”.

“They can't defend themselves, and they don't know how to defend themselves, and they can't feed themselves, so they just think these other fish are friends,” he said.

He maintained that some of them “simply wouldn’t last the journey” if they were moved to aquariums in the North Island.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF EcoWorld manager Janelle White, left, and director John Reuhman pictured after news about the lease in July 2021.

“We’re just quietly consulting with who we need to,” he said.

“I guess when it comes down to it, some common sense will have to be brought to bear.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry for Primary Industries confirmed its welfare team had offered advice to the aquarium team about rehoming the terrestrial and marine species.

“That has included suggesting the centre makes contact with the Department of Conservation, the Zoo and Aquarium Association and organisations such as the SPCA and Helping You Help Animals (HUHA).”

However, releasing animals into the wild was “quite a complex matter” and if they suffered unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress, it could breach the Animal Welfare Act, the spokesperson said.

“The centre would need to have each animal individually examined by an expert to determine whether they are suitable for release, and that there may also be regional and conservation requirements.”

Welbourn has said the port had discussed the possibility of extending the aquarium lease “some time ago”, however EcoWorld wanted different terms that were “entirely favourable to them”. Reuhman has maintained he has a right to renew the lease, and has kept the business open.