Councillors 'proud' rates rise almost bang on early estimate

The council will this year cover the operational costs of the newly-opened Lansdowne Park sports hub, to the tune of $70,000.

Marlborough’s councillors are “proud” of this year’s 5.39% rates rise, given current inflationary pressures.

The council has managed to support a number of requests through the annual plan process, particularly in heritage-related funding. Councillors considered 78 submissions from the public during consultation.

It had also allocated its highest ever capital expenditure programme this coming financial year, at $83.4 million.

At a full council meeting on Thursday, Marlborough Mayor John Leggett acknowledged the work from councillors and staff, saying it had been difficult for him going through the process over Zoom – after being in isolation during annual plan hearings and deliberations.

“I had that experience of doing it on Zoom ... you don't feel quite part of it ... I certainly miss being able to read faces. [But] I was diligent, I listened to everything. Made comments to myself that you wouldn’t have heard,” Leggett said at Thursday’s meeting.

Scott Hammond/STUFF Marlborough Mayor John Leggett was forced to attend the annual plan hearings over Zoom while in Covid isolation.

He said some councils were having to “come up with some severe increases” this year.

In Tauranga, for example, residents were looking at a rates increase of 13.7%, to help fund infrastructure and the Tauranga civic precinct.

“I think if you look at the total package ... we've ended up with a pretty good result here,” Leggett said.

Marlborough’s rates rise was only 0.02% off its early estimate of 5.37%.

Councillor Mark Peters said while this was something that happened every year, he thought it had been a particularly hard year given the inflationary pressures.

Despite this, the “excellent plan” would not stop any progress across the district, he said.

“I'm particularly proud of it.”

MAIA HART/LDR The council has agreed to cover a third of the maintenance work at the Edwin Fox Visitor Centre.

Leggett had previously said the rates increase would be driven by external factors outside of the council’s control, including inflation, new Government requirements and high labour and supply chain costs which were impacting all councils.

During consultation, the council generally received positive feedback for its annual plan proposal, including funding for community facilities, Lansdowne Park sports hub, the Marlborough Events Centre and Small Townships Programme, among others.

A number of other requests were referred to council committees for further consideration, including a request from Rangitāne o Wairau for $110,000 for feasibility work for a proposed Cultural Heritage Centre - Ngā Wairau o Ruatere, which received strong support from councillors.

And, a number of building maintenance requests from the Flaxbourne Settlers Association totalling $9739 were referred to the Small Townships Programme Committee.

The new rates would come into effect from July 1.

Funded projects

$30,000 to Destination Marlborough for a one-off grant to support offshore travel trade promotion, with Tourism New Zealand

$2748 to Business Trust Marlborough to cover its consumer price index increase

$5000 increase in annual funding to the Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards

$3000 annual grant to the Spring Creek Residents and Ratepayers Association for hall maintenance

$6500 increase to the Flaxbourne Settlers Association operating grant

$20,000 one-off grant to the Marlborough Community Vehicle Trust to assist with increased Blenheim to Nelson health transfer operating costs

$4000 annual increase to the Picton Historical Society to account for CPI increase

$13,000 for one year, subject to further review next year, to the Graeme Dingle Foundation Marlborough for the Career Navigator programme

$1000 annual increase to the Blenheim Community Patrol to assist with increased community patrol operating costs

$1540 annual increase to the Okiwi Bay Ratepayers Association to assist with reserve maintenance

Other projects, subject to further funding: