On second thought: Last summer's havoc at the harbour prompts rethink

A shortage of parking in Picton over the Christmas/New Year period has forced the council to go back to the drawing board for its reserve plan.

Marlborough’s council is reviewing a management plan for a Picton reserve a year after it was adopted, following a major parking issue over summer.

The Victoria Domain Reserves Management Plan prohibits vehicles on the “grassed open spaces” of Memorial Park, unless otherwise agreed for things such as maintenance activities or events.

A report prepared for a council assets and services committee last month said the plan included a defined temporary parking area on Memorial Park of approximately 5000 square metres.

However, demand for trailer and vehicle parking over the December and January holiday period “substantially exceeded” the parking area and resulted in overflow parking issues.

READ MORE:

* Nelson calls time on freedom camping chaos in central city

* Blenheim parking review recommends end to 'lollipop' meters

* Parking solutions sought at High St car park in Blenheim



This spread into surrounding streets, creating potential safety issues and traffic management issues, the report said.

Council property and community facilities manager Jamie Lyall said bollards that had been placed at the park were removed over Christmas because demand outstripped supply.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Over Christmas and New Year parking demand in Picton well outstripped supply.

“But they also expanded into the surrounding streets, which then created a community issue, in regards to traffic safety.

“The police were involved, Port Marlborough, and ourselves. We’ve had a number of meetings since trying to look at solutions.

“Easter period, which we’ve been through, we’ve managed ... but we also extended the area available for parking.”

But, the Easter period “probably” had 80 to 100 fewer cars and trailers, Lyall said.

The shortage of parking over the New Year period caused headaches for residents and holidaymakers with one man saying it was the worst he had seen in his 45 years of holidaying in the region.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Trailer and car parking spread out onto the streets.

“This year it’s been an absolute joke trying to find a park,” he said. “I feel for the residents as well, [boat trailers parked on the roadside] are blocking up driveways and everything.”

At the time, deputy mayor Nadine Taylor said the decision not to open the memorial reserve for extra parking was made as part of the reserve management plan.

The area of flat green space in Memorial Park was approximately 16,500 square metres.

It also provided an important space for helicopter landings beside the Picton Emergency Operations Centre, shared by Marlborough Coastguard and St John.

“It’s a designated reserve, and it’s supposed to be kept for recreational activities,” she said.

“There are always differing views and values across the community, but that was the message from the community during consultation, that it needed to be kept a reserve ... for dog walking, kite flying, ball throwing.”

The report said one “possible” solution was to increase the size of the parking area, but this would require a change to the plan.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Police, Port Marlborough and the council had to respond to the issue.

“It is important that any proposed changes to the current plan are consulted on publicly and that the community views and inputs are considered.

“The best way to achieve this is through a public submission and hearings process.”

At the assets and services meeting councillors agreed to revisit the plan, and hear submissions through a hearings process.

Councillor Cynthia Brooks said they had submitters saying they felt they needed access to the green space all year round.

“I’m suspecting this time we will hear from the boaties, which we didn’t really hear from last time,” Brooks said.

Taylor said this was a case of the council “being responsive”.

“And reminding ourselves that we don’t make these plans and put them on the shelves to gather dust, we make these plans as a base from which we can modify and move as the community asks,” she said.

Council staff would prepare a schedule including submission time frames and hearing dates. They were aiming to have this process completed prior to the upcoming Christmas and New Year period.

It was suggested the hearing's panel who listened to the last submissions would be reappointed, including chairwoman Cynthia Brooks, Nadine Taylor and Michael Fitzpatrick.

All submitters from the last review would be contacted.