Councillor swaps chainsaw for sword to launch mayoral campaign

Masterton District Councillor Tina Nixon is prepared to battle for the mayoralty. The photo was taken by her son’s partner Amber Griffin.

Tina Nixon is officially contending the mayoralty of Masterton, with a quirky campaign to boot.

Nixon, who is a first-term Masterton councillor, said the local government review currently underway would result in major changes to the functions and form of local government.

“We need someone who can advocate, negotiate, and lead the charge to get a better funding deal from central government,” she said.

Regarding the choice of sword-weilding photo accompanying her campaign, Nixon said politics did not need to be boring. “In fact, if we inject a bit of fun into it we are likely to get more engagement from our younger ratepayers and residents.”

Nixon said local government reform was “not a sexy issue, but it is the biggest issue if we are to preserve and advantage our way of life”.

Describing herself as “decisive, no-nonsense, and focused”, Nixon said she was standing on the slogan: “our district, our taxes, our decisions”.

“The current model for local government is not sustainable, and the biggest issue is funding,” she said.

“Currently, local councils deliver 52 per cent of public services on 12 per cent of the budget.”

Supplied/Stuff In 2019 Nixon's campaign billboards featured her with a chainsaw.

She said with 2023 being the general election year, it was a chance to get all political parties to agree to change the funding model for local government – “it’s the only way to reduce rates”.

“We also need a strong, powerful voice to call time on the erosion of our democratic rights and institutions, like Three Waters.”

Her campaign photo, in which she is holding a sword, is a nod to this.

“We will not let up until we have all parties signed up to a new local government funding agreement.

“l will work with other councils, as I have shown with promoting our membership of the Councils 4 Local Democracy, to set out a good plan for increased government funding for councils.”