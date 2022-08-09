Calling all candidates: Marlborough days away from anyone walking on to council

As it stands, the only election in Marlborough will be for mayor. And that has someone running for mayor in six different places.

Three years ago, 10 election candidates handed in their nominations at the eleventh hour, which needs to happen again if Marlborough wants to avoid “auto-elected” councillors.

None of the four wards in the Marlborough district have enough nominations for there to be an actual election at this stage. And nominations are to close at noon on Friday.

The Marlborough District Council has 14 councillors and a mayor; seven councillors in the Blenheim ward, three in the Wairau-Awatere ward, three in the Marlborough Sounds ward and one in the Māori ward.

By 4pm on Tuesday, there were five nominations for Blenheim, two for Marlborough Sounds, one for Wairau-Awatere, and none in the Māori ward.

As it stands, the only election in Marlborough would be for the mayoralty seat, with nominations in from current deputy mayor Nadine Taylor, and St Arnaud farmer Richard Osmaston.

Osmaston, of the Money Free Party NZ, was also running for mayor in five other councils, including Buller, Grey, Westland, Tasman and Nelson.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Electoral officer Dean Heiford said it’s not unusual for Marlborough to have a string of last-minute nominations.

Electoral officer Dean Heiford said it was normal for Marlborough to get a “mad rush” of nominations close to deadline.

“We are expecting that, but we'd rather it didn't happen.”

As the close of nominations neared, candidates risked documents being “incomplete”, Heiford said.

“People won't be able to get on the ballot because they won't have all the information and forms filled in that are required to be a valid nomination,” he said.

Should there not be enough candidates, those nominated would be elected automatically, Heiford said.

“Then we go into a by-election once the main election is finished.

“The same if there are no nominations at all, say for the Māori ward which we don't at the moment, there would be a by-election.”

In the Māori ward, which was a new addition to this election, anyone could stand, but they had to be nominated by two people in the Māori electoral role. The council was in talks with iwi about the situation, Heiford said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Chamber of Commerce general manager Pete Coldwell said Marlborough needed relevant experience around the council table.

Marlborough Chamber of Commerce general manager Pete Coldwell said democracy always worked better when people had a choice.

“From our perspective, I’d much prefer that we got the slew of candidates coming in at the last minute [like] we did in the last elections.

“That would certainly help things. You always hope there’s going to be options, because as much as one candidate clicks with one section of society, another candidate will click with another section of society.”

He thought it was important to remember Marlborough was losing a “tremendous” amount of experience, as multiple councillors had chosen not to stand again.

“You really want to make sure that some of the people coming in are going to bring in some really relevant experience too.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Marlborough deputy mayor Nadine Taylor was confident there would be more nominations before noon on Friday.

Marlborough deputy mayor Nadine Taylor was confident there would be a string of last-minute nominations.

“I think that like everybody, we’re just going to have to wait until Friday lunchtime to really know where the elections are going to sit,” Taylor said.

She said she had always been open to talking to prospective councillors, and in the lead up to the election had fielded questions from people who wanted to understand how the council worked.

“Whether those people decide to go ahead and put their nomination in, that really is up to them.”

Meanwhile, mayoral candidate Richard Osmaston ran for mayor of Nelson in 2013 and 2016. Last election he ran for the Grey District mayoralty.

He described his past bids for mayoralty as having “varying degrees of success”.

“From my perspective success can be measured from, probably, other ways than actually winning the mayoralty,” he said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Marlborough mayoral candidate Richard Osmaston is running for mayor in six different councils across the West Coast and the top of the south.

The Money Free Party had argued in the past it had clear, logical and sustainable solutions to poverty, crime, climate change, unemployment, housing, health, energy, corruption and inequality by ditching the monetary system and installing a structure where everything was free and all work was voluntary.

Asked if his decision to stand in multiple councils meant he could spread his message further, and participate in pre-election debates to get his message across, Osmaston said “yes”.

“I was quite anxious when we came up with [running for six councils]. But they’ve all got the same problems.

“I would have loved to have gone for all 78, but that probably would have been stretching it, and plus we can’t afford it.”

Heiford said the legislation of the Local Government Act allowed a person to run for mayor in more than one council.

However, they could not run in more than one ward under the same council, but they could run for both mayor and councillor. “It's a weird situation in the legislation, but it is legal,” he said.

Stuff Just days out from nominations closing, Marlborough could be facing auto-elected councillors.

