Picton foreshore road plan encourages foot traffic

Consultation has opened for plans to upgrade London Quay, overlooking the Picton foreshore.

A redevelopment of Picton's main foreshore route plans to focus on pedestrians and “de-emphasise the roadway”.

The proposed Marlborough District Council upgrade of London Quay aims to find a solution to the pedestrian and traffic flow in and around cafés and businesses along the town's foreshore.

The council said the plan proposed to “de-emphasise” the “dominance” of the roadway.

Marlborough District Council parks and open spaces manager Jane Tito said the council engaged a landscape architect who consulted with businesses along London Quay including cafés, galleries, apartment owners and business groups to come up with a design.

The design is now open for public consultation, with an architect’s impressions on display at the Picton Library.

The proposed plans had a strong pedestrian focus using garden plots and removable bollards, raised aggregate concrete surfacing with “bold road markings” and “greening” to define shared spaces.

It was also designed to improve “visual and physical connections” to the waterfront to create a more accessible and inviting green space. Bollards could be added for the occasional street closure during public events.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF An architect's impression of the plans for London Quay are on display at the Picton Library.

An informal survey of residents on Wednesday saw a largely positive response.

Picton retiree Rosemary Jorgensen, a keen cyclist, said she thought it was a great idea to encourage more foot traffic.

“I can’t see anything wrong with the way it is, but the worst thing to happen is to have traffic go through there [London Quay] fast,” Jorgensen said.

“It’s not much different to what it is, but it will be wonderful to do that. Greenery is very soothing to me, and the less traffic you get through the better it is.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Picton retiree Rosemary Jorgensen thought it was a good idea to encourage more foot traffic in Picton.

Looking at the designs, Jorgensen thought motorists would be more inclined to avoid the area.

Picton resident of two years, Sarah Withers supported the idea to upgrade the area.

“I think greenery will be a great idea, it’s such a beautiful view.

“I haven’t seen the cruise ship season yet, but it does get busy. You don’t need to be driving down there; for bikes and things it will be good to have a safer space.”

Le Cafe employee Pol Wiseman said the design looked good but wondered how compatible it would be with the ferry terminal design.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The proposed development would involve more greenery and a different road surface.

“Because I think that will bring in more foot traffic, so making it more pedestrian friendly, and less cars, seems great,” Wiseman said.

“The design looks good to me, but this is the first I’ve seen of it.”

Wiseman said most of the traffic tended to bypass the area anyway, but if it did, it people often drove too fast.

“It could be a safer area, especially with all the foot traffic.”

Waikawa resident Kamila Wagner thought it was a “great idea” to upgrade the area.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Waikawa resident Kamila Wagner thought it was a great idea to upgrade London Quay.

Consultation is open until September 23. Once completed, a detailed plan would be put together, with a proposed construction start in mid-2023.

Anyone who would like to have a say on the proposed development could email: londonquay@marlborough.govt.nz.