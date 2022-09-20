Marlborough mayoral candidates support for Māori wards

A national survey has quizzed mayoral candidates on the issues for the upcoming local elections. Local democracy reporter Maia Hart looks at their views on Māori wards compared to other parts of the country.

Just over half of the councils in Aotearoa are including Māori wards as an option in October. In Marlborough, it will be the first time.

The 2022 Local Democracy Survey gathered responses from 292 mayoral candidates on whether they believed Māori wards were a good idea – and were an effective way to increase representation for both candidates, and in voter participation.

Current deputy mayor and mayoral candidate Nadine Taylor was one of 12 councillors who voted in favour of establishing a Māori ward last year.

“Two candidates have put their names forward for Marlborough’s Māori ward, showing that this has been an effective way to increase Māori representation on council, and I look forward to working with the successful candidate,” Taylor said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Marlborough deputy mayor Nadine Taylor thought the establishment of a Māori ward in the region was already increasing participation – given it had two candidates.

“I certainly hope that having representation on council will encourage more Māori voters.”

Mayoral candidate Richard Osmaston, founder of the Money Free Party and running for five other South Island councils, said to increase participation from all “disillusioned sectors” a system with integrity was needed.

“The current, money-based system is completely broken and is the root cause of all our malaise.

Supplied Mayoral candidate Richard Osmaston, founder of the Money Free Party, said the money-based system is completely broken and is the root cause of all our malaise.

“We could be considering a money-free, resource-based economy. That's worth investigating.”

Mayoral candidate Matt Flight thought the Māori ward was an effective way of increasing participation, so long as there was someone to stand.

“In my experience I have not seen many Māori stand in local body elections for the non-Māori seats in previous elections within Marlborough.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff Mayoral candidate Matt Flight thought Māori wards could be an effective way of increasing participation, so long as people continue to stand in the ward.

“I hope that more will stand in the future but not just in the Māori wards.”

Mayoral candidate Chris Lippiatt was unsure if the Māori wards would be effective, as he was not “psychic”.

“It will either work or it won't and the only way to find out is to give it a fair crack. If it works, great. Keep it up.

“If it doesn’t, maybe we need a little look see as to why.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Mayoral candidate Chris Lippiatt did not know if Māori wards would be effective as he was not “psychic”.

Marlborough’s two Māori ward candidates are Tony MacDonald (Te Ātiawa, Rangitāne) and Allanah Burgess (Te Ātiawa, Ngāi Tahu).

Burgess, manager of Waikawa Marae, previously said she handed in her nomination after some encouragement from those around her, and that she wanted to be part of the “momentum” of people that were making some real differences.

MacDonald said he was a proud Marlburian with experience in voluntary and pair leadership roles across iwi, sports, schools and local business groups.

“I hold mana in the community, I'm a proud Marlburian, and I whakapapa to the local iwi which I'm proud of.”

Of those mayoral candidates across the country who responsed to the 2022 Local Democracy Survey nearly half (48.5%) thought Māori wards were an effective way to increase representation.

Honouring Te Tiriti and the promise of partnership or pātuitanga was one of the main reasons for supporting them.

Supplied Results from the survey showed 48.5% of mayoral candidates who responded thought Māori wards were a good idea.

But support for the wards was much more muted in the South Island with its much smaller Māori population, meaning Marlborough’s mayoral candidates somewhat went against the grain.

In the South Island, only a third (36.2%) backed them, with nearly as many (32.7%) opposed or not sure, compared to the North Island where just over half (53.5%) gave them the thumbs up and less than a quarter (22.2%) said no.

The survey was sent out to all 291 mayoral candidates and garnered 202 responses, representing a 69% response rate.