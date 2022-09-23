Marlborough senior housing residents air their concerns at candidate meeting

Marlborough’s senior housing residents had the chance to meet with the region’s council hopefuls – with rent rises, wheelie bins and promoting the district all hot topics.

Nine of Marlborough’s election hopefuls and the deputy mayor attended the event, hosted by senior housing tenants on Wednesday afternoon.

Each candidate was given time to introduce themselves, before going around individual tables for a more personal sit down amongst the tenants. The event finished with the floor being opened up for questions to all candidates.

Event organiser Moira Conroy told the candidates she hoped they would fix the uncontrollable rent rises in senior housing – and suggested solar panels to keep energy costs down.

Blenheim ward councillor Jamie Arbuckle, looking to his fifth term, said he “got off lightly” when asked about how the waste service would be improved in the coming term.

He explained that consultation for whether the region should introduce wheelie bins would open later this year. But given senior housing residents were only one-person households, whether every resident needed their one 140-litre bins could be something to consider during consultation, he said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Blenheim ward candidate Jamie Arbuckle said it was important the council has some experience.

He told the room that regardless of the outcome of this election, there were at least eight new councillors.

“That’s a lot of change. Whatever you do, it is critical you look at some experience,” he said.

Blenheim ward councillor David Croad, chasing his second term, said his intention for running for council back in 2019 was a “genuine desire” to give back to the community, but did not believe you could do that in just one term.

Marlborough deputy mayor Nadine Taylor, who was chasing the mayoral seat, said she was looking forward to some continuity this term, saying the current “settled” council was a good thing.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Deputy mayor Nadine Taylor thought a “settled” council was a positive thing.

“Because we all know what it looks like when a council is dysfunctional,” Taylor said.

Blenheim ward councillor Brian Dawson, looking at his fourth term, aired similar views to Taylor, and said while new faces was good for bringing fresh ideas to the table, the council also needed stability.

“You’ve only got six councillors and a mayor who have made the decision to put their name forward for council,” Dawson said.

“You do need this wise olds heads around the council.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Blenheim ward councillor Brian Dawson said the council needed some stability as it heads into the next term.

Dawson said he was very proud of the things the council had achieved, ranging from fixing Seddon’s water and supporting businesses through Covid-19. But he said there was much more to do, including convincing young people to stay in the region.

Wairau-Awatere ward councillor Gerald Hope said he was imbedded in the Marlborough community, and wanted to have one more term on the council to finish the work that had yet to be done.

Meanwhile, those chasing their first term on council, included Deborah Dalliessi for the Blenheim ward, who said she was standing because she wanted to ensure nobody fell “short of the essentials”.

Marlborough Sounds ward hopeful David McInnes, who had attended every council meeting for the past four or five months, fielded a question from one group about renaming Picton.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Sounds ward councillor David McInnes has attended every public council meeting for the past four or five months.

It came after Sir Thomas Picton – the person the portside town was named after – was unearthed as a slave trader who was also convicted of torture during his time as the Governor of Trinidad.

McInnes said any decision would probably require consultation with “probably" the whole of New Zealand.

He also said the latest estimate for the road recovery costs in the Marlborough Sounds was “frightening”.

The Government had fielded 95% of the cost during the 2021 storm event, and while McInnes thought there was “no doubt” they would come to the party again, he did not think it would be to that extent.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Sounds ward candidate Frith Chamberlain, a Voices for Freedom member, introduced herself as a “very big people person”, with interests in waste management and the environment.

It had previously been revealed Chamberlain was a Voices for Freedom member, but she did not disclose this to the room when she introduced herself.

Wairau-Awatere candidate Sally Arbuckle said running for council was an opportunity to put herself forward and do something for the community.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Wairau-Awatere candidate Sally Arbuckle introduces herself to the senior housing group.

Aniva (Ni) Fruean said she had been in the mental health system for a long time, having been in a car accident in 1995 where she suffered a brain injury.

But she said she had “a lot of passion” for everybody and had the time to dedicate to being on council.

When the floor opened for questions, one senior housing resident asked what candidates would do to promote Marlborough, saying it had received some bad publicity recently.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Wairau-Awatere councillor Gerald Hope said he was imbedded in the Marlborough community, and wanted to have one more term on the council to finish the work that had yet to be done.

The resident gave an example about the treatment of RSE workers in Marlborough.

An investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner found Pacific workers were facing economic exploitation and substandard living conditions when working in Marlborough.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The RSA room at the Clubs of Marlborough was full of senior housing residents on Wednesday afternoon.

In answering, Taylor said she did not believe the reporting captured the whole story – and 95% of RSE employers were part of the New Zealand Ethical Employers group, and were doing the right thing.

Likewise, Croad questioned how the particular employer in question had accreditation to hire RSE workers, given he had been found in 2015 to be underpaying his staff. He said it was a matter for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, a central Government department, who oversaw the scheme.