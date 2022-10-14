Final wrap up of Wairarapa's three council votes secure new mayoral trio

Masterton district councillor Gary Caffell would like to see QE II Park's cricket oval named after local cricketing great Ross Taylor.

Final election results are in, solidifying the appointment of Wairarapa’s three new mayors.

In Masterton, Mayor-elect Gary Caffell attracted 5455 votes, putting him well ahead of rival candidates Craig Bowyer (1335), Jo Hayes (930), Tina Nixon (895), William Izard (650), and Hakepa (81).

Bex Johnson remains the highest-polling candidate in Masterton’s General Ward, with 5753 votes.

She will be joined by fellow ward candidates Tom Hullena (4755), Tim Nelson (4292), and Craig Bowyer (2881).

David Holmes took out the top spot in Masterton’s At Large Ward with 4810 votes.

He will be joined by Stella Lennox (4278) and Brent Goodwin (4028). Marama Tuuta was uncontested in Masterton’s Maori Ward and is declared elected.

In Carterton, former defence minister Ron Mark has secured the mayoralty with 2475 votes.

Ellie Franco/Stuff Carterton’s new mayor Ron Mark.

Runner-up was incumbent mayor Greg Lang with 2053 votes.

Newcomer Steve Laurence was the highest polling candidate for the council (2559), joined by Dale Williams (2550), Steve Cretney (2471), Steve Gallon (2411), Lou Newman (2400), Robyn Cherry-Campbell (2148), Brian Deller (2110), and Grace Ayling (2029).

In South Wairarapa, newcomer Martin Connelly takes the mayoralty with 2008 votes, ahead of fellow mayoral candidates Alex Beijen (1205), Daphne Geisler (1205), and Brenda West (644).

In the Greytown Ward, the following candidates are elected: Martin Bosley (1166), Alistair Plimmer (973), and Aaron Woodcock (950).

In Featherston, the following are elected: Melissa Sadler-Futter (909), Colin Olds (659), and Rebecca Gray (629).

In Martinborough, the following are elected: Pip Maynard (1229), Aidan Ellims (1201), and Kaye McAuley (969).

The following candidates were elected to the Featherston Community Board: Warren Maxwell (1072), Annelise Schroeder (810), Tui Rutherford (767) and John Dennison (715).

A by-election is needed to fill a vacancy on the Greytown Community Board.

Louise Brown, Jo Woodcock, and Warren Woodgyer were elected by default as the only candidates to stand.

Angela Brown, Karen Krogh, Mel Maynard, and Storm Robertson were elected by default to the Martinborough Community Board as they were the only candidates to stand.

