Neighbours fear 'another layer of frustration' if freedom camping site gets green light

Mary-Anne Smith does not understand why the council needs a freedom camping site at Lansdowne Park, across the road from her and not far from a commercial campground and motel.

A freedom camping site mooted for the car park of Marlborough’s premier sport ground will add “another layer of frustration” to the area, neighbours say.

Lansdowne Park is the home ground of the Tasman Mako in Blenheim. It has a $4.8 pavilion which opened in March and its centre pitch had a $700,000 upgrade about two years ago.

Neighbours have claimed the car park is used by overstaying truckies and is often a hot spot for boy racers.

This comes as the Marlborough District Council once again calls for submissions on its freedom camping bylaw, after proposing to add another eight sites, or areas, for self-contained camping across the region.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Four freedom camping sites have been proposed for the Lansdowne Park car park in Blenheim.

READ MORE:

* New sites to be reviewed before final freedom camping decision

* More or less: Marlborough continues search for middle ground on freedom camping

* Marlborough freedom camp bylaw still 'flawed', says caravan group

* Council did not consult properly in adopting freedom camping bylaw, judge rules



It could see the area available for freedom camping in Marlborough significantly increase – including Alfred Stream in Rai Valley, Renwick Dog Park, Lansdowne Park, Wairau Plains roads, Southern Valley roads, Waihopai Valley roads, Awatere Valley roads and Wairau Valley roads.

Specific roads still needed to be identified as it would require Marlborough Roads to confirm they were suitable, and consultation with the community. Some areas on those rural roads fell under reserves that prohibited camping, were a flood risk or did not have “suitable pull off areas for vehicles”.

Under the proposal, the Lansdowne Park site would be restricted to Monday to Thursday only, and a maximum one night stay.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Tasman Mako face the Southland Stags at Lansdowne Park in August.

Gerald Satherley, who lives opposite the Lansdowne Park car park, said he did not support the proposal.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I'm anti it,” Satherley said.

“I see it as being just another layer of frustration for the residents in this area.

“Friday, Saturday nights, and some nights during the week, we have the boy racers using the car park.

“Monday to Friday, sometimes on the weekend, we have trucks carrying out all sorts of activities over there.”

Satherley said he and other neighbours could not understand why a site had been pitched for the park, given it was so close to a commercial motor camp, off Grove Rd.

“I think there are far better places in Marlborough that would be better suited,” he said.

“Why put it here in the middle of a residential area? This is Marlborough’s premier sports ground, it’s not appropriate.”

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF Tourism Minister Stuart Nash announces the details of proposed freedom camping rules, alongside Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult, in Queenstown.(November 2021)

Fellow neighbour Mary-Anne Smith said she could not understand why they had to set up a site right next to a commercial motor camp and motel.

“There are other car parks that the council owns that people could use,” she said.

“And also, we already have a lot of trouble now, with trucks parking overnight, it’s humming all night.

“There’s boy racers over there all the time, and we’re in a back section with double glazing, and we can still hear it.”

Another neighbour Vinu Aruldas said she was not aware of the proposal. She said as long as campers were not loud, it would not bother her too much.

The proposal to add more freedom camping sites in the region comes after the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association took the Marlborough District Council to the High Court over its 2020 bylaw which it said was too prohibitive.

The bylaw restricted freedom campers to five council-owned sites, down from 13, and ruled vehicles must be self-contained. A judge ruled in December the council did not properly consult the public before adopting the bylaw.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Freedom campers parked up at Koromiko, near Picton, in 2016. Freedom campers in Marlborough must now have certified self-contained vehicles.

The council received 91 submissions on its Draft Responsible Camping Bylaw 2022, which proposed to open three new sites, bringing the total number of freedom camping sites to eight.

But the panel which heard submissions, independent commissioner Martin Williams, then Marlborough mayor John Leggett and then deputy mayor Nadine Taylor, agreed with submissions that some of the sites left out of the draft bylaw could be made suitable with restrictions such as the length of stay.

Council parks and open spaces planner Linda Craighead said the latest round of consultation followed direction from the panel.

“In its interim decision in April this year the panel requested that further assessment be carried out of six sites and five road areas as potential restricted areas for freedom camping,” Craighead said.

MDC/SUPPLIED The proposed boundary for the “Wairau Plains roads”. A freedom camping area proposed by the Marlborough District Council.

“This assessment has now been completed by an independent consultant and considered by the hearings panel who has advised that further submissions on the new locations should be sought.

“We would like the community to share their views on the inclusion of the following sites and areas as freedom camping locations.”

Consultation on proposed sites was open until October 21. Submissions could be made online at www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations or by emailing: freedomcampingsubmissions@marlborough.govt.nz.

For more information visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/responsible-camping-control-bylaw-2020/draft-responsible-camping-bylaw-2022

Proposed sites:

Alfred Stream Reserve, Rai Valley

Five designated sites (well separated from the river margin)

Certified self-contained vehicles only (no tents)

Maximum stay of one night in any four-week period

Renwick Dog Park

Five designated sites

Certified self-contained vehicles only

Maximum stay of one night in any four-week period

Lansdowne Park

Four designated sites

Certified self-contained vehicles only

Maximum stay of one night in any four-week period

Wairau Plains roads (west of State Highway 1), Southern Valleys roads, Waihopai Valley roads, Wairau Valley roads (excluding roads within Wairau Valley township) and Awatere Valley Roads