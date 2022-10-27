Marlborough mayor names 'strategic thinker' as deputy

New Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor, shortly after being sworn in herself, has named a “strategic thinker” as her deputy.

Taylor said at the first full council meeting of the term on Thursday afternoon that new deputy mayor David Croad had excelled as a councillor over the past three years.

“We work well together, and I’m confident he has the qualities and skills required to be outstanding in the role,” Taylor said.

Croad would also chair the assets and services committee, which oversaw the management of the council’s big-budget items, as Taylor revealed the rest of her council line-up and committee structure. Taylor chaired the assets and services committee last term.

ANTHONY PHELPS/STUFF Second-in-command: Councillor David Croad is the new deputy mayor of Marlborough.

READ MORE:

* 'Humbled': Meet the new faces around Marlborough's council table

* 'Glad it's over': Some disappointment in Marlborough as final election results announced

* Council moves to keep three councillors for Marlborough Sounds



Taylor said Croad held a high level of understanding as to the “workings” of the committee.

“He is a strategic thinker, a skill that is ideal when considering the council’s 30-year infrastructure plan, the Three Waters reforms and our extensive capital expenditure programme,” Taylor said.

ANTHONY PHELPS/STUFF Making it official: New Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor appoints Blenheim ward councillor David Croad as her deputy.

Croad said he was honoured to accept the role of deputy mayor.

“I look forward to supporting our outstanding mayor, and the new group of councillors,” he said.

He said he would help support the council to make “really good decisions” and “keep Marlborough moving”.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Councillor Barbara Faulls will be deputy chair of Marlborough’s environment and planning committee.

Taylor had decided to mostly retain the previous term’s committee structure, but the “planning” component of the planning, finance and community committee would be heard in the environment committee – chaired by councillor Gerald Hope, with councillor Barbara Faulls as deputy.

“This committee - environment and planning - is a natural fit given the environmental issues facing our region and their direct links to our planning work,” Taylor said.

“Councillor Hope was deputy chair of the previous environment committee and has a strong environmental background in his own right. He was the obvious councillor for the role,” Taylor said.

“Councillor Hope will also chair a new climate change sub-committee which will bring a greater focus to the work council is already doing in this space.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Councillor Jamie Arbuckle will chair the new economic, finance and community committee.

Meanwhile, the new economic, finance and community committee would be chaired by councillor Jamie Arbuckle, with councillor Dawson as deputy.

“Part of this committee’s remit is to focus on economic and social recovery in the wake of Covid-19,” Taylor said.

“Councillor Arbuckle is one of our most experienced councillors ... and has a breadth of both council and community knowledge.”

A new Blenheim CBD sub-committee would be established, chaired by Taylor, which would have the assets and services and economic, finance and community committee chairs and deputies.

Taylor said this new sub-committee would focus on the long-term needs of Blenheim’s CBD.

Eight new councillors had joined the chamber this term; two councillors in the Marlborough Sounds ward, two in the Wairau-Awatere ward, three in the Blenheim ward, and a Māori ward councillor.

First-time councillor Jonathan Rosene was named deputy chair of the assets and services committee. Rosene just made it onto council, leapfrogging Cyril Dawson between the preliminary and official results, beating Dawson by 13 votes.

New Māori ward councillor Allanah Burgess was led with a karakia into the council chambers by Waikawa Marae chairperson Rita Powick.