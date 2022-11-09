First fibre, now bins: The street in Marlborough where services stop short

Vivienne Bond thinks most of her Renwick neighbours would love a council wheelie bin, as a lot of them already pay for one privately.

Vivienne Bond had a feeling her street would miss out – it nearly always does.

Last time, it was fibre internet. This time, it’s council wheelie bins.

“I had heard they were going to be including Renwick, but we just assumed we wouldn’t be included,” the Alma St North resident said.

She was right. Meanwhile, over on Blicks Rd, about 300 metres away, wheelie bins were on the cards.

MDC SUPPLIED Under the proposal, most of Renwick will get council wheelie bins, but Alma St North won’t.

The Marlborough District Council was looking at rolling wheelie bins out across the district. But, just like its maroon recycling crates, it wouldn’t be economic for everyone to get one – or two, as the case may be.

The proposal would see Marlborough households get two 140-litre bins – one for rubbish, one for recycling – collected on alternate weeks. Households would also get a separate 55-litre crate for glass.

But, of course, they had to draw a line somewhere, which meant not every household would fall into the proposed boundaries.

Christchurch City Council The only plastic items that should go in Christchurch City Council or Waimakariri District Council yellow wheelie bins are rigid plastic bottles and containers marked with the numbers 1, 2 or 5.

Bond, who was planning to submit on the proposal, said she could not imagine anyone on Alma St North being against council wheelie bins.

As the street did not have any kerbside services from council, a lot of residents on the street already had wheelie bins for waste through a private company.

Bond said her and her husband had to stack their recycling in the garage and cart it to the Blenheim refuse centre, a 15-minute drive away, once a month.

So having a wheelie bin would be “much more convenient”, she said.

Stuff Marlborough District Council solid waste manager Alec McNeil wants people to have a say on the “future” of kerbside collection.

“In this day of climate change, where all our young ones are telling us we have to do as much as we can, it would be better.

“It just makes it that much harder to have to load it all in the car and traipse in [to Blenheim].”

While the council had marked out wheelie bin zones in its proposal, solid waste manager Alec McNeil said earlier this year those could be tweaked depending on feedback received during consultation. A street not in zone could even get together to make an argument for being in zone, he said.

The proposal would, however, see the likes of Grovetown, Havelock, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Seddon, Spring Creek, Tuamarina, Wairau Valley and Ward get in on the recycling action.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A wheelie bin from a private company on Blicks Rd, Renwick.

Bond’s neighbour Raelyne​ Perkins said she used to have a wheelie bin, through a private contractor, and would love to have one under the council scheme.

“I’d definitely prefer wheelie bins, because I live on my own,” Perkins said.

“It was much easier to pull it [wheelie bin] than try to carry rubbish bags, they are sometimes very heavy.”

The Alma St North cut-off felt a “bit unfair”, Perkins said. “Why don’t they go a little bit further?”

Another neighbour, John Simpson, who was renting, said he preferred to pay for a wheelie bin through a private company as it made things easier for him.

He was concerned his landlord would have to pay more rates if the council added Alma St North to its collection route.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Marlborough’s maroon recycling crates aren’t great on a windy day.

It was expected to cost households an extra $27 a year, if they already had kerbside collection.

The service would cost $160 a year for residents getting kerbside collection for the first time. This figure could still change.

McNeil said the council wanted people to have their say on the “future” of the region’s rubbish and recycling scheme. Some community information sessions had already happened, while others were planned for more rural areas over the next couple of weeks.

He said display wheelie bins could be found at the council offices in Blenheim, and at the libraries in Blenheim and Picton.

Consultation was open until 4pm on November 30. To have your say on the waste services proposal visit the consultation page of the council’s website and fill in a submission form: Community Consultation – Waste Services - Marlborough District Council.

Submissions would be fed back to the full council through the 2023-24 Annual Plan process. If the bins were adopted, the contract would start on July 1, 2024.

Information sessions

Grovetown: Ūkaipō - Rangitāne Cultural Centre, November 10, 6.30pm

Renwick: Renwick Community Hall, November 15, 6.30pm

Havelock: Havelock School Hall, November 17, 6.30pm

Rai Valley: Rai Valley School Hall, November 22, 6.30pm

Seddon: Seddon Community Hall, November 25, 6.30pm

Ward: Ward Community Hall, November 29, 6.30pm